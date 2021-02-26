120 Hz display confirmed in Redmi Note 10 teaser

Xiaomi published a new teaser on its official Twitter account confirming that the new Redmi Note 10 line will be presented on March 4 and, in the accompanying video, also revealed that one of the models will have support for a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In the video that you can see below, we see a blue lizard passing from the wall to a glass panel, but unable to fix itself due to the greater fluidity of the display, which will have 120 Hz to deliver a faster navigation experience.

#RedmiNote10Series, defines new heights. #ChallengeAccepted We know you want more! Check out everything on March 4th for our global launch event. pic.twitter.com/RR9MVk2jtz — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 26, 2021

The model with a 120 Hz screen is expected to be the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, which will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, Android 11 from the factory and four rear cameras, with a 64 MP main sensor.

In addition, rumors about the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G still point to the use of a Qualcomm SM7150 processor, which may be the Snapdragon 732G chipset, designed for the entry-level market and without support for next generation networks.

With less than a week to go before the announcement of the Redmi Note 10 line with three models, it is expected that even more details will be revealed by Xiaomi and will continue to be leaked in the coming days.