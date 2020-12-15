120 Hz and Always-On Display expectations for iPhone 13

Apple has included 60 Hz refresh rate displays in its iPhone 12 series this year, but this may begin to change with the next generation of iPhones. According to a report by South Korean news outlet The Elec, at least two models, possibly the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will come with screens with 120 Hz refresh rate.

It was thought that this feature was not included in the iPhone 12, considering battery life considerations. Next year, Apple plans to switch to LTPO (Low Temperature PolyCrystalline Oxide) back panel technology. This technology allows variable refresh rates and eliminates concerns about power efficiency. It can also finally bring the Always On Display feature to iPhone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 models are the first phones in the industry to use LTPO TFT (thin-film transistors). The South Korean electronics giant calls this technology HOP (hybrid oxide and polycrystalline silicon).

Compared to LTPS (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) technology, which is frequently used in smartphones, LTPO reduces the power consumption of OLED displays by up to 20 percent.

It is also stated in the related news that Samsung will supply the majority of OLED panels for the iPhone 13. The rest will be supplied by LG and BOE. BOE also managed to pass Apple’s quality test.

In addition, in the news, it is claimed that next year’s iPhone will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, in line with the recent leak that said the iPhone 13 will have both Face ID and Touch ID. Another rumor points that the first prototype did not have Touch ID. For this reason, it is not yet clear whether Touch ID will be found or not.

Big OLED screen iPhone expectation from Apple for next year

Apple is expected to sell between 160 million and 180 million units of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in 2021. It looks like Samsung hopes to supply OLED panels for 140 million of that.

Interestingly enough, The Elec claims Apple is on track to sell 100 million units of the iPhone 12 this year. This is a more optimistic outlook than previous estimates.



