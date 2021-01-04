12 year old boy sued TikTok! Here are the details

States and institutions are taking serious measures to protect personal data today, when the Internet has become an indispensable part of our lives. According to a report published by Bloomberg, a 12-year-old girl living in London sued TikTok for violating the European Union’s strict data protection rules.

The reason for the case filed against TikTok is personal data!

While the court process was continuing, it was decided to hide the identity of the child. The judge, who gave the decision of confidentiality, stated that this “could have a deterrent effect on children from making claims to defend their data protection rights”.

During the court proceedings, Anne Longfield, the UK Children’s Commissioner, will represent the boy. The possibility of encountering negative reactions from online bullying or social media phenomena by other children and users in TikTok is among the most important factors in making a confidentiality decision.

The detail that confuses you is that the minimum age to use the application is 13, according to the terms and conditions of TikTok. Technically, the girl who filed the case is not suitable for using TikTok alone, it is quite curious how this detail will affect the litigation process.

As of the end of 2020, there are more than 800 million active TikTok users.



