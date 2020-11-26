12 TWO Phrases That Will Brighten Your Sad Day

TWICE has the best song phrases to liven up your day, discover the songs that will help you improve your day to day.

JYP’s K-pop group has become one of the most popular thanks to its various hits, such as “Likey”, “Feel Special”, “Fancy”, among others. Their songs are always a success, because once you listen to them you don’t stop singing or dancing, but not everything is dance and catchy beats, the girls have also captured various emotions that we all experience.

If you have had a bad day, TWICE is the solution for you, the K-pop group has a large collection of songs that can be a catharsis for you every time you listen to them, you can use the phrases of their songs to remind you of something or publish it in your social networks in order to have a more enjoyable routine.

Music is a therapy with which we can explore our emotions, since many times the voices of artists say what we do not dare to say or what we need to hear to feel better. TWICE has the best advice for you through their songs, discover with this list 12 lyrics that will cheer you up throughout the day.

The girls have been through some bad times as well, but have been able to get by with TWICE’s support and have used music as the perfect medium to vent their emotions. The girls of TWICE have become one of the most popular girl groups in K-pop, find out how much money they make and their million dollar fortune.

TWICE’S BEST PHRASES TO ENCOURAGE YOU

Preocious love

A love break is always difficult, but music is also a therapy that serves as catharsis to vent our emotions, bad things happen and your heart will get stronger, if you need a way to encourage yourself to be sincere with that person this song is for you .

“The darkness came when you left and I realized that I need you …”

TT

Self-love is one of the messages that TWICE has captured in their songs, it has beautiful lyrics that will remind you how much you are worth and that no matter what others say, you are beautiful inside and out:

“Whatever you wear, it’s beautiful … In the mirror we are doing a fashion show”

One on a million

It is one of the most special songs of TWICE, it was dedicated to ONCE and its lyrics reflect the importance that her fans have for her, if you want to remind yourself how much you are worth or lift your mood, this phrase is for you.

“There is no point getting angry. When things spoil your mood, when things don’t go as planned …”

CHEER UP

It was one of her first successes, love is complicated, but if you want to be true to yourself it is important to remember that no matter how much you like a person, the most important thing is you. Sometimes the best things take time.

“I will be your love, but show me your sincerity, I will wait for you …”

Like OHOH-AHH

Another of his love songs, TWICE has the best phrase so you don’t get depressed if love hasn’t come into your life yet, or if your crush doesn’t correspond to you … There is always someone for us who will know how to value us, but love true comes alone.

“I’m waiting for someone to make me feel something like I’ve never felt before”

Feel Special

Self-love is the most important thing, if you feel lonely or sad this song will help you feel better, because TWICE dedicates it to itself during the MV, remember that you are valuable and important, be your role model.

“I go from being nobody to someone and I become a very special version of myself”

Fancy

It is another of his successes, sometimes it is scary to take the first step or trust someone, but it is important to be brave and open our hearts, no one is exempt from a broken heart, but you will never discover true happiness if you do not take risks.

“It’s dangerous, you are like a rose with thorns, but nothing happens, I have no fear”

JALJAYO GOOD NIGHT

In our dreams, it’s just the two of us If you had a bad day, you can listen to TWICE before bed and remember that sometimes things can get better, but it also helps to let go of your worry and disconnect for a while from reality.

“Baby think about me all night, we’re together right now …. In our dreams, it’s just the two of us”

Three times a day

Although it is a love song, you can apply this song by TWICE in your day to day, whether it is to remember something, propose a new habit that you have not been able to fulfill, exercise or remind yourself how much you are worth if things go wrong.

“Three times a day, only three, is it that difficult to do it? … Three times a day, only three”

Do it again

Sometimes it is important to realize that things should not be left for later or you could regret it, especially in relationships, even in the dreams that you want to carry out in life, it is never too late for anything, the worst battle is the one that is not attempted .

“Wait so long, while you made me feel so frustrated, if you had come a little co later, you would have lost me ”

Don´t give up

Self-confidence is the greatest strength you will need to get ahead, a bad day does not mean a bad life, you just have to trust yourself more, have self-love and do not give up.

“Take some crayons and draw on the canvas of your heart. Don’t doubt yourself, don’t doubt it anymore”

Girls like us

Do not get caught by those emotions Sometimes we can feel alone when we suffer something bad, but music can be a therapy to help us and encourage us in those difficult moments, if you need advice or a friend, this song is for you.

“Girls like us, like us, just run, girls like us are afraid, don’t get caught up in those emotions”



