12 Things You Didn’t Know About BLACKPINK’s Rosé

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has become one of the most popular idols in the industry, but there are parts of her history and personality that you don’t know, find out what you didn’t know about the singer.

The native of Auckland, New Zealand was born on February 11, 1997, is 23 years old (24 in Korean age) and despite being so young she has been able to travel around the world thanks to the success of the K-pop group, although to fulfill her dream He had to make great sacrifices and managed to get ahead. Rosé is currently expected to make her solo debut.

Rosé’s personality characterizes her as someone adorable and cheerful, she is governed by the sign of Aquarius, which describes her as a shy and sensitive person, but she can also appear serious. The idol is very patient, sincere and persevering, she is also guided by the logical sense of things.

Throughout her career, she has developed new peculiarities in her way of being, thanks to the experiences she lived during her training at YG, the success she has achieved with BLACKPINK worldwide and her daily coexistence with her teammates. They say that you do not always finish meeting people, if you are a BLINK at heart or new to the group’s fandom, we leave you a list with 12 things you did not know about Rosé.

Discover the side that you did not know about the singer and the secrets of her history.

THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT ROSÉ FROM BLACKPINK

Her real name is Roseanne, but she also has a Korean identity and has admitted that she loves it, although she doesn’t often use it: Park Chae Young

She never considered dedicating herself to music, until her father encouraged her, in fact she suffered when she was a trainee, as she admits that the trials she faced in the company were difficult for her, she also left her country of origin and her family, they have always been very united, but realized that she had already sacrificed a lot to give up

You often have insomnia, so you sing or play instruments at night to fall asleep

You need to eat some protein before concerts to maintain a good performance on stage, as the choreographies are exhaustive

She is very sensitive and appreciates small details, she may even cry if she eats something delicious

Rosé is friends with idols like TWICE’s Nayeon and Chaeyoung, as well as Red Velvet’s Yeri and Joy

Her relationship with Lisa goes beyond friendship, they see each other as sisters, they both left their native country and accompanied each other during their training, they dressed the same during their rest days

Music for Rosé is like a personal diary, because in it she captures her thoughts and emotions, something that makes her a bit reluctant to share her songs, in addition, she takes her work very seriously, that is why her alone has taken a long time

She has a natural talent for decoration, she always fixes her room or makes some of her clothes, if she wasn’t an idol she could have been an interior designer

In her school days, she was a cheerleader, which helped her develop her talent in dance and her ability in flexibility.

Among her rare talents is being able to fully rotate her arm, that is, make a 360 degree turn when she places her hand on a table

Thanks to her presence in the world of fashion, she not only became an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, but also became a great friend of Halsey and during a trip to France she had a date with friends with the singer

