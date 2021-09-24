12 New Games Added To Geforce Now! Here Is The List

NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service has expanded its GeForce Now game library. Finally, 12 new games joined the platform.

NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now continues to expand its game library. The service that allows you to play high-end games with high graphics with only a good internet connection without requiring powerful computer equipment; It is successfully used on many platforms such as Android, iOS, PC and Mac.

GeForce Now, which already has more than 1000 games in its library, brings 12 new games to gamers as of September 23.

Here are 12 new games added to the GeForce Now library

Among the 12 new games added to the library, productions such as Beyond Contact developed by Playcorp Studios, Kena: Bridge of Spirits developed by Ember Lab and The Escapists developed by Team 17 stand out. In addition, The Escapist is the 40th game in Team 17 company’s GeForce Now library. Other games added to the platform are as follows:

Beyond Contact (October 21 on Steam worldwide at the same time)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (October 21 on the Epic Games Store simultaneously worldwide)

Sheltered 2 (October 21 on Steam worldwide simultaneously)

World War Z: Aftermath (October 21 on Steam simultaneously with the entire world)

Sable (October 23 on Steam and Epic Games Store simultaneously worldwide)

The Escapists (Free on Steam October 23)

Darwin Project (Steam)

EVE Online (Epic Games Store)

Gas Station Simulator (Steam)

Miscreated (Steam)

Professional Fishing (Steam)

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Steam)

You can access the GeForce Now library here.