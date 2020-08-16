12 MONSTA X curiosities that every fan should know

Know these curiosities and facts that you did not know about the boys of MONSTA X. The boys of MONSTA X had to compete on the talent show ‘NO.MERCY’ in order to get a spot within the band, the television network Mnet and Starship joined forces to make the show successful.

The mission of ‘NO.MERCY’ was to find the most powerful and talented trainees of the agency in order to create a new group that felt the passion for Hip-Hop on stage.

Shownu, Hyungwon Minhyuk, Kihyun, Jooheon, I.M and Wonho debuted on May 14, 2015, immediately the international and South Korean public gave them support and their mini album ‘TRESPASS’ was positioned in the best places on the music charts.

If you want to know more about the members of MONSTA X, read on …

Each of MONSTA X’s idols would like to have the super power of teleportation so they can meet all their fans around the world.

Tickets for MONSTA X’s first official concert sold out in just 5 minutes, quite a significant achievement for a K-pop band.

The MONSTA X boys were unable to see their parents for the first few months that they promoted their debut, due to their busy schedule they shipped their first album to their loved ones.

The agency that represents the band in the United States is the famous label Epic Records.

Hyolyn, a former SISTAR member, is one of the best friends of the rappers and singers, he and the guys from MONSTA X met during the reality show ‘No Mercy’.

Joohoney’s sister has a very successful channel on the YouTube platform, the rapper has appeared in his videos a few times.

MONSTA X was one of the first K-pop groups to collaborate with artists from Latin America, the idols worked with Sebastián Yatra with the song ‘Magnetic’.

Shownu, leader of MONSTA X, was a trainee of the company JYP Entertainment, that is why the singer is close to the members of GOT7.

MONSTA X is the first K-pop group to be invited to special Jingle Ball concerts.

The official MV for the song ‘Hero’ is the group’s first video to reach 100 million views on the YouTube platform.

MONSTA X’s lightstick is called Mondungi, it is the symbol of the group’s union with its fans.

MONSTA X is the first rookie group to be part of the KCON 2015 K-pop festival in Los Angeles.



