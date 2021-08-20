12 Minutes: Kojima Wants To Work On A New Adventure After Playing The Game

12 Minutes: Hideo Kojima, one of the most beloved and talented video game creators, has revealed his interest in working on a new adventure game! According to the director, this desire hit just after trying 12 Minutes, released this week by Annapurna Interactive.

The mind behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding has not spared praise and excited reactions with the game, which is focused on a 12-minute time loop. They repeat themselves and force the player to relive the same events over and over as they struggle to change the plot and discover its secrets.

Kojima said he hadn’t been this hooked on a game since Inside, and that Willem Dafoe’s performance was especially noteworthy. “It’s a great game and I even lost track of time, I ended up playing for about four hours!”, Kojima posted. “It’s a time loop adventure with a nice sense of style. It looks like the games I used to play in Amiga’s days.”

“It even makes me want to create another adventure,” he concluded. While a possible Kojima adventure doesn’t take shape, we can see the developer again in action in Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which arrives on September 25th exclusively for PlayStation 5.

12 Minutes has already been released for PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. Are you going to follow in Kojima’s footsteps and try this game? Would you like to see a new adventure made by the director? Comment below!