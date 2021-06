12 Minutes Gets Release Date and Reaches Game Pass on Day One

12 Minutes: Annapurna Interactive’s next game, 12 Minutes, has finally been given a release date. Directed by the Portuguese Luis Antonio, the title will hit Microsoft and PC platforms on August 19, 2020. In addition, it reaches the Game Pass on Day One. So far, there is no information about other platforms.

12 Minutes features a star-studded cast with names like Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe.