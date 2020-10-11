$ 12 Million BTC Moved From Satoshi Time

In the early hours of Sunday morning, roughly 20 blocks from the 2010 Coinbase reward were spent in one block. 1000 BTC was then consolidated into a single address before moving again. The massive movement of Bitcoins ‘sleeping’ for ten years has been captured by an onchain transaction parser. These coins were spent at the 652,204 block of Coins.

Similar to the big move before March 12, the miner also transferred a final 2010 block mined at 652,229 block height, carrying a total of 21 consecutive 2010 block rewards to finish the transaction group. These coins were kept in 20 different addresses. BTCs kept in the form of 50 BTC were first brought together at the address “35DRQxCBMBe3Erbcue791t89JVB2VwsJi4”. BTCs were then sent to multiple addresses, 10 each.

What we have known by now is that Bitcoin rewards, called “Satoshi era” or “sleeper,” are carried early in the morning on Sunday morning. The action was captured by the Btcparser.com app. The implementation of Btcparser shows three types of disaggregated data obtained from the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. The first parser is scanning the BTC blockchain for 64,529 address related activity from 2009 to 2017.

$ 250 Thousand BCH Spent

The data also shows that in addition to the BTC carried, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Coinbase rewards were also transferred on Sunday morning. Of the same decade-old cryptocurrency-based rewards ($ 251k), about 1000 BCH moved on October 11, but blockchain explorers show that the corresponding Bitcoin SV (BSV) tokens did not move. However, the last BTC block spent on Sunday did not see the amount of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) spent.

Sunday’s transfer is another record for the history books, and it cannot be predicted whether it was just one person or a group of miners. It is also unknown whether the business plans to sell these coins on the open market.

It looks like the asset is the same person and the miner who spent the 2010 token the day before the infamous Black Thursday is more likely. The only thing that can be said for certain is 2009, which was rare since the Satoshi era; A large number of 2010 blocks were spent in 2020.



