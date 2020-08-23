12 Japanese who made their dreams come true in K-pop

These idols left their home country in order to fulfill their dream as K-pop stars. Although K-pop is one of the most popular genres in Asia, there are also J-pop groups, Chinese singers and bands that usually star in anime OSTs, but many aspirants prefer to travel to another country in order to fulfill their dream. as singers.

Korean groups not only recruit trainees from the country, they also accept boys and girls from other countries, especially from Japan, the second largest market for K-pop, so they have a high chance of being successful, either through of auditions or survival reality shows.

Groups like TWICE, NCT, among others, have Japanese members who managed to fulfill their goals as idols and since then they have enjoyed great popularity and traveled to other countries to meet their fans, in addition, they had to perfect their Korean language to be able to have a better performance within the group, but they also have the opportunity to meet their local fans when they travel.

We leave you a list with 12 K-pop idols who managed to fulfill their dreams in South Korea.

TWICE

Sana, Mina, and Momo, moved from Japan to South Korea and participated in the survival reality show “Sixteen”, where they were chosen to be a part of TWICE. Since then, they have been part of one of the most popular girl groups.

Treasure

YG’s new boy group recently debuted, but thanks to their Japanese singers they had a huge boost in the second-largest market for K-pop.

Among its members are 4 boys who left their country of origin to fulfill their dream as idols, they are Haruto, Yoshi, Mashiho and Asahi.

NCT 127

Yuta has received great recognition thanks to NCT, one of SM Entertainment’s boy groups. He was born in Osaka Prefecture, in the city of Kadoma.

In 2011 he was chosen through SM’s global auditions and managed to enter the agency to fulfill his dream as a K-pop idol.

IZ * ONE

Sakura, Nako and Hitomi achieved their dream as K-pop idols thanks to the reality show Produce 101. They left their home country to promote in South Korea. Although their experience in music helped them, they were also part of AKB48, a Japanese group that merged with the program to promote for 2 and a half years with a new girl group.

Pentagon

Yuto was born in Nagano, Japan. The idol pursued his dreams to be a K-pop star. He left his native country to be a JYP trainee, but he had no luck, fortunately, the stroke of luck came from Cube Entertainment, because thanks to the reality show Pentagon Maker, Yuto managed to be chosen for the agency’s new boy group.

He auditioned with a Japanese rap that he wrote himself.



