12-inch MacBook may be the first with ARM chip

Apple is expected to launch a 12-inch MacBook Air as the first notebook with an ARM processor. Rumors suggest that the laptop weighing less than 1 kg will be the first product of the apple company with the manufacturer’s own chip called Apple Silicon. The company chaired by Tim Cook will stop using Intel chips in some of its devices to improve the energy efficiency of electronics.

Speculation also suggests that the new MacBook will feature an A14X processor codenamed “Tonga” and manufactured by TSMC in 5 nanometers. The chips will have 12 cores, eight of which are high performance cores.

The promise is that the new MacBooks can offer autonomy between 15 and 20 hours away from the outlets, which surpasses the battery that lasts about 10 hours of the 13.3 MacBooks launched in 2020.

Although it is not yet possible to have an idea of ​​what level of performance Apple’s new ARM processors will deliver, rumors point out that the chips outperform the Intel processors used so far. The expectation is that in addition to the 12-inch MacBook, Apple will also present a new 13.3-inch MacBook with the new ARM processor, both with the Retina Display.

The new A14X Pro chip should also be present in the next generation of the iPad Pro, and according to the report obtained, processors can equip next year’s iMacs, including a new graphics solution. As a result, Apple’s desktops should put AMD’s GPUs used in other generations aside.

It is worth mentioning that the rumors did not indicate whether the products will be of the Air or Pro line. Recently, two possibilities were raised. The first, revealed by the website Sonny Dickson, specialized in leaks of the apple, points to a unification of both models, creating a single computer – and its variations. But a short time later, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for advancing Apple news, revealed that the first notebook with Apple Silicon chips would be a 13-inch Pro model.



