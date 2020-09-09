12 exclusive Wii U games not on Switch

With the confirmation of Super Mario 3D World and Pikmin 3 for Nintendo Switch, there are already very few exclusive titles of the console that have not been migrated.

The commercial setback of Wii U (12 million units worldwide) had as a consequence that its catalog of exclusives was known by very few people in relation to the installed base of players that its successor, Nintendo Switch, is reaping with more than 61 million units until last June; in just three and a half years. The commercial success of these ports has led Nintendo to periodically migrate many of its productions to the hybrid. Let’s find out which of those exclusives have not yet moved.

The confirmation of Pikmin 3 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on October 30 and February 12, 2021, respectively, leave a scenario that may allow us to glimpse which projects will eventually arrive on Nintendo Switch in the second half of the game’s life. console, viewed the background. Examples such as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe or Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which even double their sales compared to those registered on Wii U, are the main reason why the rest of the names have followed the same path .

For the future there are other names, some of them in high demand by the community, but none have their presence confirmed on Nintendo Switch, at least for now. Two of the ones that usually appear on wish lists first are The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. 2021 will be the 35th anniversary of the saga, so they are the main nominees in the pools.

12 top no-port Wii U titles on Nintendo Switch

Another that also appears in the lists is Xenoblade Chronicles X; especially after the success of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, the original Wii installment published at the beginning of the year, or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the most successful of the series and the initial trigger for this desire. Star Fox Zero is less likely because severe changes should be applied to its design and structure: it was a video game very dependent on the Wii U Gamepad.

As you can see, we don’t include works like Mario Tennis Aces or Super Smash Bros. for Wii U in the list because they already have their direct successors on Nintendo Switch.

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Paper Mario: Color Splash

Star fox zero

Yoshi’s Woolly World (adapted on Nintendo 3DS)

Kirby and the Rainbow Curse

Nintendo land

Game & Wario

Wii Fit U

Art Academy Atelier



