12 Billie Eilish phrases perfect to accompany your photos

Let the some songs of Billie Eilish adorn the description of all your photography and publications, take your love for the singer of Bad Guy in all your social networks.

Billie Eilish managed to connect with her generation thanks to her sensitivity to address issues such as love, fears, self-esteem and emotional problems, her songs are an open book to her heart.

The Grammy-winning singer showed that the music goes beyond what appeared to be by proposing a fresh and nostalgic new style, which is her trademark within her tracks.

Finneas O’Connell’s younger sister found her way from a very young age, her recording studio is her special refuge where she managed to make a catharsis in her songs. How about?

This time we bring you some phrases from Billie Eilish’s songs that you can use to adorn or decorate your photos on social networks and that are inspired by the experiences of the interpreter of ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’.

BILLIE EILISH PHRASES IDEAL TO GIVE A SPECIAL TOUCH TO YOUR IMAGES

If you need me you better hurry cause I’ll be leaving real soon

Listen Before I Go.

There’s nothing you can do or say, I can’t escape this way of loving you

I love you.

Don’t you know I’m not good for you, I’ve learned to lose you, I can afford it

When the Party’s Over.

We really have to talk, wait, you know what, just forget it, when you get this your number may be blocked

Party Flavor.

Once the water starts churning and the sky is out of sight, she will wish the devil on her team

All the Good Girls Go to Hell.

I’m not your friend or anything, you think you are the man I think and then I exist

Thereforme I Am.

You said you would stay and then you ran away, I give you what you are asking for, I give you what you say I need.

Bored.

I thought I found a way but you never leave so I guess I should stay, I hope someday I’ll get out of here

Lovely Ft. Khalid.

I should have known that I would go alone, we were a couple, but I saw you in that place and it was too much to bear

No Time To Die.

Turning sad, love has no end, don’t be pretentious, leave me as you do

Listen Before I Go.

By the way, you haven’t been invited, because all you say are the same things that I already did.

Copycat.

I told you not to worry, but maybe that’s a lie, what’s the rush?

Ilomilo.

