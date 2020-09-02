11th generation Intel: Dynabook laptops coming

Dynabook laptop models will be equipped with Intel’s 11th generation Core processors. Toshiba, which recently ceased the production of laptop computers, retreated to its own shell by selling its stake in this sector to Sharp.

The Japanese computer manufacturer has announced that it will produce 2 new computer models. The screen size of these models will be 13.3 inches. These products, which weigh approximately 1 kilogram, will be released before the end of 2020.

What will Dynabook laptop models offer?

The Portégé X30L-J model will have a maximum of 48 GB of RAM. The device named Portégé X30W-J will be able to host up to 32 GB of RAM. The Portégé X30L-J model will feature USB Type-A connectivity, RJ-45 Ethernet connectivity and Accupoint capability.

Magnesium alloy will be used instead of plastic in the production of these devices with a battery capacity of 53 Wh. In terms of graphics, both devices will be fed by the Iris Xe architecture.

The Japanese representative’s new laptops will be powered by Intel’s Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor. Other common features expected to be found in these computers include Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 feature, fingerprint reader and 1080p touchscreen support that can be activated thanks to Windows Hello-ready (IR).

Dynabook said that their new laptops are durable and this claim is proven by MIL-STD-810G certification. We do not yet have any information about the prices of these devices.



