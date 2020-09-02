11th Gen Intel processors are officially announced!

Intel today announced its new strength in the laptop market with the launch of its next generation mobile computing processors. The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris X e graphics (codename “Tiger Lake”) will deliver high performance for thin and light notebooks for real-world productivity, business, gaming and entertainment.

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors are officially announced!

Utilizing Intel’s new SuperFin process technology, 10 nm 11th Gen Intel Core processors optimize power efficiency with leading performance and responsiveness while operating at significantly higher frequencies than previous generations. More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others.

Intel Core i7-1185G7 with 10 nm production technology is the most powerful of the 11th generation processors. The processor with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics unit has 4 basic / 8 logical cores and 12 MB cache. The processor, which offers high performance, has a frequency of 3.0 GHz at normal speed, while it can go up to 4.8 GHz with Turbo Boost. The processor consumes 12-28W of power.

Another Intel Tiger Lake 11th generation processor that we will see in ultrabook-like lightweight laptops is the Intel Core i7-1160G7. Again, the processor with Intel Iris Xe internal graphics unit has 4 basic / 8 logical cores and offers 12 MB cache. The processor, which seems to be battery friendly with a power consumption of 7-15W, offers a basic frequency of 1.2 GHz. This value can go up to 3.6 GHz with Turbo Boost. All features of Intel’s other Tiger Lake 11th generation new processors are presented as a table.

Intel Evo

Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs validated per second generation specification and key experience indicators of the Project Athena innovation program. Based on 11th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris X e graphics, it is stated that the devices on the Intel Evo platform provide high display performance. The new Intel Evo platform will represent the best laptops designed to help you stay focused and get things done wherever you are. It is based on 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris X graphics and has the second version specifications of Project Athena under a condensed test methodology.

The benefits of the Intel Evo platform, which was created as a result of Intel’s long-term tests, were explained as follows:

Battery usage will be more consistent,

The system will wake up in less than 1 second,

9 hours or more battery life in systems with FHD displays,

Up to 4 hours of use with 30 minutes of quick charge on systems with FHD displays.

Intel Evo platforms also support integrated Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) enabled wired and wireless connectivity.



