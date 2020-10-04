11th and 12th generation Intel processors’ features leaked

Introducing the G series Tiger Lake processors in September, Intel continues its preparations for the H series on the mobile side. Intel, which will introduce Alder Lake desktop processors in 2021, does not want to leave the market to AMD. Especially maintaining its superiority on the mobile side, Intel does not want to repeat the mistake it made in desktop processors. Now, features of 11th generation and 12th generation Intel processors have been leaked.

We also shared the performance of the G series Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor introduced in September.

Features of 11th and 12th generation Intel processors detailed

According to the information leaked by Notebookcheck, Intel aims to make an ambitious entry into the market with its new processors. Although this information is most likely correct, it is worth remembering that there is a leak. For this reason, there is also the possibility that leaked features will change until the launch date.

Tiger Lake-H features

According to the leaked features, the new processors will be offered in two variants as 35W and 45W. We’ve seen this kind of presentation on AMD’s 4000 series of processors introduced earlier this year. Among the striking features of the 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake-H processors is DDR4-3200 MHz DRAM support. In addition, support for up to 128 GB capacity will be offered.

The 45W Tiger Lake processor is expected to come in an 8-core 16-thread design. On the graphics side, there are Intel Xe graphics with 32 graphics execution units. This internal graphics unit has the power to process 8K 60 FPS HDR content. Intel, which has been stuck in 14 nm lithography for a long time, will use the 10 nm Willow Cove core architecture in its new processors.

Intel Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-S features

Although some details about Alder Lake processors have emerged, we can say that there is still time for this series. Processors, which will contain large and small cores on the core design side, are expected to come with a hybrid design. The large and performance-oriented cores will be based on the Golden Cove (GRT) architecture, while the small and power-saving cores will be based on the Gracemont (GRC) architecture. The top model of the P series is expected to come with 16 cores (8 GRT + 8 GLC) and 125W TDP.

Alder Lake P series represents desktop processors while S series represents mobile processors. Both series will have hyperthreading feature.

The most striking detail among the features of 12th generation Intel processors is that they are the first processor series with DDR5 RAM support. According to the leaked information, the S and P series will have DDR5-4400 MHz RAM support. On the internal graphics unit side, of the processors that will come with Intel Xe-LP, the S series will have 96 graphics execution units and the P series will have 32 graphics execution units. Both processors will have Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 3.0 support, which is advanced artificial intelligence technology.

Alder Lake series will be the first Intel processors to support PCI Express 5.0 as well as Wi-Fi 6E 802.11axR2 support. Processors’ PCIe support is as follows:

Alder Lake-P: A total of 16 PCIe lanes, x8 PCIe 5.0 and 2 x4 PCIe 4.0 on the processor side. X12 PCIe 3.0 lanes on the chipset side.Alder Lake-S: A total of 20 PCIe lanes on the processor side, x16 PCI.e 5.0 and x4 PCIe 4.0. X16 PCIe 4.0 and x12 PCIe 3.0 lanes on the chipset side. Tiger Lake-H: A total of 20 PCIe lanes, x16 and X4 PCIe 4.0 on the processor side. X16 PCIe 3.0 lanes on chipset side.



