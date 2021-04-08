Crysis Remastered gets free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Crysis Remastered has released an update for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The free upgrade is not a full port of call for the next generation, but it guarantees three views for the game running through backward compatibility and allows the user to prioritize frames, resolution or visual with Ray Tracing.

The game’s performance varies depending on the consoles. The Digital Foundry folks were able to test the Crysis remaster on the new generation with early access and revealed the game’s specifications running on each of the three available modes, which are performance, quality and Ray Tracing.

1800p on PS5

The Xbox Series X is the only console that can deliver the game in 4K at 60 frames per second in quality mode. The PS5 reaches 60 fps in the same configuration, but in 1800p resolution.

According to Crytek, the differentiated resolution in the PS5 version is not related to the power of the console, but to the limitations of the PS4 Pro. As the game is running via backwards compatibility, the maximum quality delivered is 1800p.

30 fps on Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S delivers 4K graphics with upscaling in quality-oriented mode. However, the frame rate is limited to 30 fps. The Microsoft input console maintains the same framerate in Ray Tracing mode, which works in Full HD.

The Performance mode tries to deliver 60 frames per second constant on all platforms, but dropping the resolution to Full HD. According to Digital Foundry, the frame rate is stable on the Xbox Series X, but the Series S runs the game in certain areas with drops to 40 and 50 fps.

Xbox Series X

Performance mode – 1080p at 60 fps

Quality mode – 2160p aiming at 60 fps

Ray Tracing – 1440p aiming at 60 fps

Xbox Series S

Performance mode – 1080p aiming at 60 fps

Quality mode – 2160p at 30 fps

Ray Tracing – 1080p at 30 fps

PlayStation 5

Performance mode – 1080p at 60 fps

Quality mode – 1800p aiming at 60 fps

Ray Tracing – 1440p aiming at 60 fps

It is important to note that the graphics modes above Full HD also use dynamic resolution on consoles. That is, the quality changes according to the workload required to run each part of the game.

In addition to being available for PlayStation and Xbox, Crysis Remastered can be played on the Nintendo Switch and also on the PC, through the Epic Games Store.