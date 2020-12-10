110-inch TV: the new Samsung MicroLEDs for 2021

Many people who have taken advantage of Black Friday or want to take advantage of the imminent January sales – just over 2 weeks to do so – have asked themselves this question when changing TV: OLED or QLED? Well, to these two technologies and to this doubt we must add a third element as of next 2021: OLED, QLED or MicroLED?

Samsung TV MicroLED

In recent years, Samsung has shown that futuristic – and obtained only by a few rich – modular television calledb that uses a technology called MicroLED. A technology that shares many of OLED’s best features “without most of the associated drawbacks” according to Samsung, and is widely seen as the next big upgrade leap for displays in both professional and home environments.

And the fact is that the latter is what matters to us, since Samsung, which has seen how “the interest and demand for large-screen televisions by consumers has continued to grow”, has decided that it is time to start adapting the MicroLED screens to TVs for the home. For this reason, the company today announced the 110-inch MicroLED TV, a TV that if you live in South Korea you can reserve now, and it will be launched worldwide in the first quarter of 2021.

A 110-inch TV

Unlike The Wall, the new model is prefabricated, so installation and calibration are simplified. This 110 ”MicroLED panel uses micrometer-sized LEDs to eliminate background light and color filters typical of conventional displays. In this way, it lights up automatically, producing light and color from its own pixel structures. The TV can “express 100%” of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately deliver images through colors shot with DSLR cameras.

The 110 ”MicroLED incorporates a Micro AI processor that displays content in brilliant, realistic image quality that is optimized for each scene. And perhaps its best asset is its own concept of long-term durability, since according to Samsung, “MicroLED televisions are made of inorganic materials that are durable, allowing a useful life of up to 100,000 hours, or more than a decade. ”.

Up to 4 channels at the same time

Like current mobiles, in which it is sought that the front screen covers as much front space as possible, the panel of this Samsung TV occupies 99.99% of the surface of the television. The black matrix and frame have been completely removed from the screen, leaving only the screen, for an immersive feel.

Evolving the concept of its Smart TV, Samsung has implemented the Multi View function to easily view up to 4 channels at the same time, on split screens up to 55 ″. By using this feature, viewers can connect multiple external devices and watch news, movies, and other applications simultaneously on the screen. For example, to keep abreast of the results in different sports, or broadcast a video while they play. Exactly the same as they did in the film Back to the Future Part 2.



