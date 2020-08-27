11 year old Left 4 Dead 2 coming update

Valve announced that it is preparing an update for its popular game called Left 4 Dead 2, which was released in 2009. This update was created by community members, according to a blog post by Valve. The update named “The Last Stand” will be available shortly.

Valve, which has made a very important contribution to the current status of the video game industry, came out with a horror game in 2008, 12 years ago. The intense interest in this game, named Left 4 Dead, did not escape the attention of the developer team and gamers had the opportunity to meet Left 4 Dead 2 in 2009. Exactly 11 years later, Valve announced today that it will release a new update for Left 4 Dead 2.

According to the information in a blog post prepared by Valve, the developer team will make Left 4 Dead 2 fans smile with an update called “The Last Stand” in the future. While the company does not make any statement about what the upcoming update will offer, it does state that this update was created by community members.

Left 4 Dead series is about a world infested with zombies. Your main task is to try to destroy all zombies in this game where you have to go against dozens of creatures that turn into zombies as a result of an infection. Moreover, this game, which you can play online, was released in 2009, but still can collect players.

A promotional video was also prepared for the update of Left 4 Dead 2 named The Last Stand. This extremely short-term video reminds once again the tension-filled atmosphere of the game, but does not offer even the slightest hint of what the update will offer. However, at the end of the promotional video, it is emphasized that the update will be offered to gamers very soon. It is obvious that this emphasis will excite Left 4 Dead 2 fans a little more.

Trailer for Left 4 Dead: The Last Stand update



