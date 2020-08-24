11 Tactics That Lead to Victory in Every Mode of Fall Guys

It is necessary to apply different Fall Guys tactics on different maps in order to be victorious in the new and popular game Fall Guys, which quickly enters the game industry and positions itself at the top of the lists. We have compiled these unique Fall Guys tactics that will make you first.

Fall Guys (aka Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout), which became popular suddenly with its release on Windows platform in August 2020; It attracts players with the variety of graphics it offers, competitive game modes and tactics that must be applied specifically to each game mode.

In Fall Guys, which makes the increasing game play times more enjoyable as we spend more time in our homes during the pandemic process we are in, each player starts to fight as a jellyfish. In short, in Fall Guys, where we can apply their running, jumping, jumping and pulling movements, it is necessary to apply special tactics to each map in order to be the first. So what are these tactics? Let’s take a look together.

Tactics for the Fall Guys maps:

Dizzy Heights

Door Dash

Fruit Chute

Gate Crash

Hit Parade

See Saw

The Whirlygig

Hex-A-Gone

Fall Ball

Rock ‘N’ Roll

Fall Mountain

Dizzy Heights

The Dizzy Heights map, which consists of many rotating platforms, is one of the maps where the competition in Fall Guys is in demand. The most important rule to apply to win this map is not to fall off the platforms. Do not fall off the platform even once, because when you fall down, you turn to another road that will take you to the finish point of the race more slowly. Jumping between platforms with the CTRL key instead of the space key will also give you an advantage here.

After dodging the rotating platforms, you will encounter balls, the next obstacle of Dizzy Heights. However, these balls also fall on you as you make your way through the next rotating platform track. The tactic you have to apply in the course, which has balls almost 3 times the size of your jellyfish, is to try to move from the far right side or the far left side of the stepped and rotating platforms. In this way, you can avoid the big balls hitting your jellyfish and take even more confident steps towards the finish line.

Door Dash

Door Dash, perhaps the most popular and entertaining map of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, requires you to reach the finish line through a series of doors. As easy as it sounds, this map is not easy at all. The part full of surprises of Door Dash is that some doors are unbreakable during each door and these unbreakable doors are randomly determined in each game.

Never go ahead while playing on the Door Dash map. Note that your jellyfish is always in the second or third place. Since the players advancing in the 1st row will try to break the doors before you do, with this tactic, you will be able to see from a wider angle which gate is unbreakable.

While passing through the doors that have already been broken, jump first with the spacebar and then dive with the CTRL key. With this tactic, you can easily jump over other players and ensure you cross the finish line, as the number of breakable doors will gradually decrease towards the end of the map and there will be congestion at door crossings.

Fruit Chute

Fall Guys, which can be played by groups of friends of 4 in total, also includes maps that provide action-packed moments. Among these maps, your jellyfish is in big trouble in Fruit Chute. In Fruit Chute, where huge fruit rains from the sky, the aim is to avoid hitting the fruits and cross the finish line.

The best way to avoid the fruit is to proceed from the far right or far left of the treadmill-like orange platform and use the pink structures as barriers to yourself. The fact that the fruits tend to touch less with the edges contributes to the success of the players using this tactic.

Gate Crash

Fall Guys, which is very easy to have fun, also has maps that require thinking while playing like Gate Crash. Gate Crash has many gates that play up and down. The movement times of these doors never change.

Based on this fact, you have to predict when each door will open and close before you approach the door and move to the correct door in this direction. For example, the door that is closed while you are approaching is in the open position when you reach the door. While passing through the doors, do not forget to jump first and then dive with the CTRL key.

Hit Parade

Hit Parade has a much easier tactic than other Fall Guys maps, and the cylinders in the air welcome you first. Most players prefer these reels, which are not easy to walk on, as their way and usually slide down the reel. Instead, the tactic to be applied is to jump straight down with the cylinders without wasting time. When you apply this tactic, your jellyfish will reach the finish line much faster.

See Saw

See Saw, with dozens of seesaws, is perhaps one of the most unpredictable maps of what will happen in Fall Guys. Getting to the front in See Saw often doesn’t work, as suicide with seesaws is so tough that even the most trailing jellyfish can cross the finish line before others.

A small tip that will give you an advantage in See Saw is to dive with the CTRL key instead of jumping while jumping. In this way, when your jellyfish gets on the rotating platform, it will be able to stand up much faster.

The Whirlygig

Fall Guys The Whirlygig, which does not require any special gameplay tactics for its first part, is a map with more rotating pieces than other maps. After passing 3 propellers side by side by diving with the CTRL key, the road splits into 3. While there is a small slope climbing in the middle and a large propeller at the end of the slope, there are platforms with rotating rods on the right and left roads.

Although the road in the middle seems to lead your jellyfish to the finish line faster, very, very few of the jellyfish climbing this slope can pass without touching the propeller. For this reason, players who choose to go on the right or left side of the road have a higher percentage of success.

When performing your last jump before reaching the finish line, do not forget to jump up with the spacebar and then dive with the CTRL key because the gap here is bigger than the other places.

Hex-A-Gone

In Hex-A-Gone, which comes as the last map, the contention is quite big, and the logic of the map is very simple. To put it briefly, the platform on which it stands disappears after a few seconds. That’s why you need to be constantly on the move. However, this map also has a tactic.

A tactic that is often used by players and is often beneficial is to deliberately fall into a few sub-platforms when the map starts and wander in the middle of the platform where you fell. In this way, the players above will fall directly into two lower steps without realizing it. In the meantime, you will be saving time by jumping one by one, not by walking on the platforms at the edges of the floor where you destroyed the middle.

Block Party

The Fall Guys map, where the labyrinths rise from the ground to the platform you are on, is a complete contention in the Block Party. The tactic that will benefit you on this map is not to be behind the platform you are on, but to be in front of it. In this way, you can see the shape of the maze blocks early when they are just emerging from the water and you can position yourself according to the shape of the maze blocks.

Fall Ball

Fall Ball, which makes you enjoy a small football match, is among the most popular maps in Fall Guys. There are some tactics that can be applied on this map, where it is more important to defend your own castle than to score goals. The most important of these tactics is to guess the moment of the ball falling from above with its shadow reflected on the ground and wait in the middle of the field and when the ball lands, first jump with the spacebar and then dive with the CTRL key.

When this tactic is applied, the ball quickly moves towards the opponent’s goal and it becomes just as difficult to stop the ball. With this tactic, you can easily gain the advantage of the ball on the field, and in some cases, you can directly score the goal in this way.

Rock ‘N’ Roll

In Rock ‘N’ Roll, starting with a total of 3 teams and 1 big ball belonging to each team, the distribution of tasks within the team is of great importance. While the vast majority of your team should push your own ball, 1 or 2 people have to go ahead and prevent other teams by holding their balls.

While pushing the ball of your own team, instead of holding the ball with the Shift key, jumping first with the spacebar and then diving with the CTRL key will make the ball move faster. You can pull the ball by using the Shift key while blocking the opponent’s ball.

Fall Mountain

Fall Mountain, another one of the maps that comes at the end of the game, is perhaps one of the most plain maps of Fall Guys. However, the winner on this map is awarded the champion crown and the other players are eliminated. The main reason why we included Fall Mountain here is that it has a small point unknown to most players.

If you can advance and jump to the championship crown, you have to press the Shift key and hold the crown. Otherwise, your jellyfish will fall down as it is, and the player behind you will have the crown.

This was the tactics we presented to you for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which adds as much fun to the fun it already has when played with a group of friends. You can share with us other tactics to get the jellyfish to the finish line in the comments section.



