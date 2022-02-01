11 Metaverse Coins That Mark the Day: Their Prices Have Jumped!

The fluctuations in the value of cryptocurrencies have been split into several areas lately. Recently, celebrities have taken an active interest in Blockchain-based NFTs. At the same time, play-to-earn (P2E) games are changing the dynamics of the game economy. It should be noted that Metaverse coin projects are also on the rise, especially with Facebook changing its name to Meta.

These 11 metaverse coins are the stars of the day

Metaverse tokens are cryptocurrencies used to transact within the metaverse. Some metaverse tokens can only be spent within the metaverse, while others are available on various cryptocurrency exchanges. In particular, some strategists are very excited about metaverse tokens. Bank of America strategist Haim Israel reassured users that metaverse tokens are a “huge, huge opportunity.”

While the overall market, which has been falling in the past weeks, has started to recover, this has also affected the metaverse coins. With the overall improvement feeling in the market, some tokens used in the metaverse have increased. The coin that rose the most in the last 24 hours was DeFi Degen Land (DDL) with 65%. Blackpool Token (BPT) followed DDL with 24.3 percent, while Vulcan Forged (PYR) took the third place with 23.4 percent.

Highstreet (HIGH) in fourth place gained 23.1 percent, and UFO Gaming (UFO) in fifth place gained 19.4 percent. Looking at the other half of the list, Netvrk (NTVRK) 18.1 percent, Ethermon (EMON) 16.7%, Decentral Games Governance (XDG) 16.5 percent, Decentral Games (DG) 16.3 percent, Magic (MAGIC) 16.2 percent and VIBE (VIBE) 12 percent. won.