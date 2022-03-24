11 High Potential Altcoins! Crypto Oracle’s Favorite List!

As of now, there are 18,442 different projects in the cryptocurrency markets. When there are too many options, of course, the heads get confused. Among these projects, there are those who can make a hundred thousand pricing, and those who will defraud their investors and disappear. So how can we choose among thousands of projects?

For this, it may be useful to examine the projects shared by popular analysts. But you should know that many of these projects shared by the influencers are only pumped for advertising purposes. In other words, it does not make sense to read this list and invest directly. You should definitely do detailed research yourself.

Cardano (ADA)

It is the first altcoin Cardano (ADA) shared by popular crypto channel Altcoin Daily and declared as high potential. Coinbase has started supporting ADA staking rewards by bidding 3.75% for ADAs held on Coinbase. This is actually a huge deal and a surprisingly high rate considering ADA returns have been between 4.1% and 4.3% over the last few years.

This APY will help ADA’s price action as it gives Coinbase users another reason to buy ADA and will aid overall crypto adoption. At least that’s what Altcoin Daily analysts think.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The second altcoin is Avalanche (AVAX). Coinbase Cloud has launched the Avalanche developer tool suite. This means that the web3 developer hub Coinbase directly supports the Avalanche ecosystem.

Coinbase cloud is running an Avalanche public validator node. This also allows AVAX network participants to stake AVAX tokens with the Coinbase Cloud and authorize them to validate transactions on the blockchain.

Polkadot (DOT) and Acala Token (ACA)

Polkadot (DOT) and Acala Token (ACA) are ranked 3rd and 4th in the list. Specifically, Polkadot parachains and VCs have teamed up to launch a $250 million Acala USD ecosystem fund. Acala is a scalable, high-throughput Polkadot parachain that supports fork-free upgrades and custom optimizations. Its ecosystem is clearly optimized for DeFi use cases and is centered around the collateralized AUSD stablecoin-inspired manufacturer.

Acala naturally designed AUSD as a cross-chain interoperable asset, meaning it can be used across the entire Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem without the need for packaging. Acala’s goal is for AUSD to become the primary stablecoin for the Polkadot ecosystem. The purpose of the ecosystem fund is to support and invest in early-stage teams creating products and services in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem.

Loopring (LRC) and Immutable X (IMX)

The next news is about Loopring (LRC) and Immutable X (IMX). Gamestop Ethereum NFT marketplace beta kicks off with a Loopring integration. Gamestop’s Ethereum NFT marketplace will support Loopring’s layer2 technology along with Immutable X (IMX). Both of these are quality Ethereum layer2 solutions.

He thinks with the analyst that these two cryptocurrencies can be appreciated.

Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is the team behind Board Apes. They reached a valuation of $4 billion in a massive funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Most of the $400 million they’ve raised will be spent on their Metaverse goals.

ApeCoin made a serious premium and recovered after this news. Board Apes, Mutant Apes, and Kennel Club will basically have functionality in-game from the NFT brands under Yuga Labs.

Cronos (CRO) and Everyrealm

The next altcoin to be mentioned is Cryptocom or Cronos (CRO), as you know, the name of the token has changed recently. They will sponsor the FIFA World Cup this year. Cryptocurrency exchange has made an agreement with one of the world’s largest football brands, professional football organization FIFA. He will make his name known to many people.

The next altcoin on the list is Everyrealm. Like Will Smith, The Weeknd and other big celebrities support an NFT metaverse called Everyrealm. Celebrities flock to the metaverse-based startup. Everyrealm has announced a new round of celebrity investors, including startups Will Smith, The Weeknd, Mark Anthony and others added to the Everyrealm lineup. Fund total reached $62.5 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Decentraland (MANA)

Florida will accept Bitcoin for state taxes. Governor Desantis has asked government agencies to investigate how to allow businesses to make tax payments in cryptocurrency. Of course, an investment basket without Bitcoin (BTC) is unthinkable.

The last cryptocurrency to be mentioned on the list is Decentraland (MANA). Decentraland garnered the attention ahead of Metaverse Fashion Week. The world’s first Metaverse Fashion Week is about to begin, of course, in Decentraland. The event will take place in Decentraland’s luxury Fashion District and will host big names from the fashion world such as Dolce Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger. Several digital fashion brands will be showcased virtually.