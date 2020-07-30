11 handsome actors that will make you fall in love

Dramas have become the new form of entertainment for girls, they not only listen to K-pop, they also follow the Korean stories that are characterized by having few episodes, OST and a touch of comedy and exaggeration in the plot.

For a K-drama to conquer you many times a good theme is not enough, the love between the protagonists or the cast, sometimes the attractive boys who appear in them are one of the main reasons to sigh in each episode and not miss any scene where he appears.

In South Korea, the actors are also very popular, their status is equal to that of the idols and they get to have millionaire contracts, many of them are just beginning their career, some have already had the opportunity to create a broad career, participate in OST, variety shows and modeling.

We leave you a list with 11 handsome young actors who will make you fall in love. He knows their dramas, their age and their talents, some of them were idols for a short period of time.

Song Kang

He is 26 years old and achieved popularity thanks to his role in “Love Alarm”, he also works as a model, you can meet him in dramas like:

Sweet home

Love Alarm 1 and 2

“When the Devil Calls Your Name”

“Touch Your Heart”

Yang Se Jong

He is 28 years old, has participated in movies and dramas, you can know him more with him performances in:

Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2

Temperature of Love

My Country

Still 17

Seo Kang Joon

He is an actor and model, is 27 years old, has participated in OST and has a long career in dramas such as:

Something About Us

WATCHER

The Third Charm

Are You Human Too?

He is also the MC of several Korean shows and was a former member of the K-pop group 5urprise.

Cha Eun Woo

He is very young, 24 years old and works as a model, MC, actor and DJ. He has a short history yet, but he has also participated in some OSTs. These are his works:

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Top Management

My ID is Gangnam Beauty and Revenge Note

Park Hyung Sik

He is 28 years old, is a model, actor, MC and singer, among his projects are:

Hwarang

High society

Perseverance Goo Hae Ra

What Happens to My Family?

The Heirs

It has also participated in some OSTs.

Kang Tae Oh

He is 26 years old, sings, acts and dances, he is a former member of the K-pop group 5urprise. Among his works are:

Because It’s My First Love

That Man Oh Soo

Shorts

You Are Too Much

Best Lovers

Lee Seo Woon

He is very young, 23 years old and has been an MC of Music Bank, has had some appearances in movies, his appearance in dramas is very short so far:

Last Minute Romance

Ship Hospital

The Liar and His Lover

Uncontrollably Fond

Without Jae Ha

He is 27 years old and stands out only as an actor, he has a long career in dramas such as:

My Unfamiliar Family

The Ghost Detective

A Poem a Day

Prison Playbook

While You Were Sleeping

Seo Young Joo

He is the youngest, he is 22 years old, but he already has a lot of experience in dramas such as:

Nobody Knows

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Beautiful world

Girls’ Generation 1979

Hello Monster

Kim Min-Jae

He is 23 years old and his experience in dramas includes stories like:

Do you like brahms?

Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

Mr. Sunshine

The Great Seducer

Anh Hyo Seob

He is 25 years old, he has been MC in some Korean programs like “Running Man”, he was also part of project groups like: ONE O ONE and S.O.U.L

His dramas are:

Top Management

Still 17

Father is Strange

Queen of Ring



