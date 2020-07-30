11 handsome actors that will make you fall in love

Dramas have become the new form of entertainment for girls, they not only listen to K-pop, they also follow the Korean stories that are characterized by having few episodes, OST and a touch of comedy and exaggeration in the plot.
For a K-drama to conquer you many times a good theme is not enough, the love between the protagonists or the cast, sometimes the attractive boys who appear in them are one of the main reasons to sigh in each episode and not miss any scene where he appears.
In South Korea, the actors are also very popular, their status is equal to that of the idols and they get to have millionaire contracts, many of them are just beginning their career, some have already had the opportunity to create a broad career, participate in OST, variety shows and modeling.
We leave you a list with 11 handsome young actors who will make you fall in love. He knows their dramas, their age and their talents, some of them were idols for a short period of time.
Song Kang
He is 26 years old and achieved popularity thanks to his role in “Love Alarm”, he also works as a model, you can meet him in dramas like:
- Sweet home
- Love Alarm 1 and 2
- “When the Devil Calls Your Name”
- “Touch Your Heart”
Yang Se Jong
He is 28 years old, has participated in movies and dramas, you can know him more with him performances in:
- Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2
- Temperature of Love
- My Country
- Still 17
Seo Kang Joon
He is an actor and model, is 27 years old, has participated in OST and has a long career in dramas such as:
- Something About Us
- WATCHER
- The Third Charm
- Are You Human Too?
He is also the MC of several Korean shows and was a former member of the K-pop group 5urprise.
Cha Eun Woo
He is very young, 24 years old and works as a model, MC, actor and DJ. He has a short history yet, but he has also participated in some OSTs. These are his works:
- Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
- Top Management
- My ID is Gangnam Beauty and Revenge Note
Park Hyung Sik
He is 28 years old, is a model, actor, MC and singer, among his projects are:
- Hwarang
- High society
- Perseverance Goo Hae Ra
- What Happens to My Family?
- The Heirs
- It has also participated in some OSTs.
Kang Tae Oh
He is 26 years old, sings, acts and dances, he is a former member of the K-pop group 5urprise. Among his works are:
- Because It’s My First Love
- That Man Oh Soo
- Shorts
- You Are Too Much
- Best Lovers
Lee Seo Woon
He is very young, 23 years old and has been an MC of Music Bank, has had some appearances in movies, his appearance in dramas is very short so far:
- Last Minute Romance
- Ship Hospital
- The Liar and His Lover
- Uncontrollably Fond
Without Jae Ha
He is 27 years old and stands out only as an actor, he has a long career in dramas such as:
- My Unfamiliar Family
- The Ghost Detective
- A Poem a Day
- Prison Playbook
- While You Were Sleeping
Seo Young Joo
He is the youngest, he is 22 years old, but he already has a lot of experience in dramas such as:
- Nobody Knows
- Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
- Beautiful world
- Girls’ Generation 1979
- Hello Monster
Kim Min-Jae
He is 23 years old and his experience in dramas includes stories like:
- Do you like brahms?
- Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2
- Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency
- Mr. Sunshine
- The Great Seducer
Anh Hyo Seob
He is 25 years old, he has been MC in some Korean programs like “Running Man”, he was also part of project groups like: ONE O ONE and S.O.U.L
- His dramas are:
- Top Management
- Still 17
- Father is Strange
- Queen of Ring