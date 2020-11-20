108 Megapixels: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in test!

The expected Geekbench test for Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has finally emerged. In this model, which was announced to be introduced on November 26, 2020, a processor named Snapdragon 750G was used.

The Snapdragon 750G has two Kryo 570 running at 2.2 GHz and focusing on high performance and six Kryo 570 (power saving – Cortex A55) running at 1.8 GHz. This model will first be available in China and later released in other countries.

Redmi Note 9 Pro with 5G Geekbench test

This smartphone, which is described as the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which has been launched with a new name, will feature a camera with a resolution of 108 Megapixels. Note 9 Pro 5G, which is subjected to Geekbench test with the label “M2007J17C”, provides the power it needs on the graphics side of Adreno 619.

We learned that this Chinese model, which was tested with 8 GB of RAM and Android 10, got 645 points in the single core test. We see that he managed to get 1963 points in the multi-core test.

The screen size of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be 6.67 inches (IPS LCD). Full HD Plus technology and 120 Hz refresh rate will serve users. What other information has been obtained?

A camera with a resolution of 16 Megapixels on the front will accompany the users. There will be 4 cameras on the back. Features such as 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a 4,820 mAh battery will be brought together with this device.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G’s battery will be supported by a 33W fast charging technology. There will also be a fingerprint reader on the side of the device. Members of the Redmi Note 9 series are: Note 9, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9S, Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be accompanied by a 108 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2 Megapixel macro camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. What do you think about Redmi’s new product?



