$ 1,000 rings from The Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda kicks off a limited-time-only promotion for fans of its celebrated RPG saga featuring replicas of Mara’s Ritual alliances.

Bethesda has released replicas of Mara’s ritual rings from The Elder Scrolls Online through its American digital store, a pair of 10 karat gold pieces with a retail price of $ 1,000; Of course, those couples who want to get a pack of these alliances have time only until February 14, 2021, Valentine’s Day, since that same day they will stop being sold, thus becoming a whole collector’s item.

Ritual of Mara wedding rings replicas

Thus, and according to Bethesda, the replicas of the Mara ritual alliances will only be on sale until February 14, 2021, at which time their sale will cease completely and they will no longer be offered to the public. Furthermore, only the units that are ordered will be manufactured; not one more. All this will result in a truly unique luxury item with very few official units in the hands of collectors.

Of course, those users who acquire these alliances even many days before the deadline, will not be able to receive them for Valentine’s Day, since they will not begin to be delivered until April of this year. Nor will it be possible to inscribe anything on them, since inside they are engraved with Mara’s blessing.

Let’s remember that Mara’s ritual rings can be found (virtually, of course) in The Elder Scrolls Online, the popular Bethesda MMORPG based on such a celebrated franchise; As players of the title will recall, these rings grant an extra 10% experience to those pairs of players who initiate the Rite of Mara.

