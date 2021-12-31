$1,000 in Bitcoin, ETH, DOGE and SOL Look What Happened!

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

In 2021, some cryptos made many people millionaires overnight. If you invested $1,000 in four of these cryptos (Bitcoin, ETH, SOL and DOGE), how much money do you have now?

What is the situation with Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin (BTC). Price on January 1: $29,290. Price on December 28: $47,795. A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin at the start of the year at $29,290 would give you 0.034 BTC, or $1,632 at $49,150. BTC had a strong 2021 with its value increasing by about 65% from January 1 to the end of December. It reached a market cap of $1 trillion for the first time in February.

Ether (ETH). Price on January 1: $730.3. Price on December 28: $3,816.67. ETH has grown over 400% in the last 12 months. Buying $1,000 worth of ETH at $730.30 on January 1 will now set you back about $5,226.16 at $3,816.67. Ethereum advocates say the blockchain will become more scalable, secure and sustainable after the expected Ethereum 2.0 upgrade in 2022, when the network will switch to Proo-of-Stake (PoS).

Solana (SOL). Price on January 1: $1.53. December 28 price: $181.18. If you had invested $1,000 in SOL in early 2021 at a cost of $1.53, your investment would have increased to approximately $118,418 at a price of $181.18 today. Despite being launched in 2020 alone, Solana has grown more than 13,800% in the past year and is now the 5th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $57 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE). Price on January 1: $0.0056. Price on December 28: $0.18. If you bet $0.0056 to $1,000 on DOGE at the beginning of the year, your investment will now be worth $32,142. This isn’t a bad investment for a token that started out as a meme-inspired joke. This meme coin rose by as much as 12,000 in the first half of 2021. However, DOGE’s value declined in the second half of the year.

