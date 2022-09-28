100-Year Veteran Goes to Disneyland in Viral TikTok And I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

An unexpected trip to Disneyland for a 100-year—old man is the most beautiful thing you will see today.

As someone who regularly visits theme parks like Disneyland and enjoys them, I sometimes wonder if there will ever be a day when I just won’t be able to do it anymore. Will I ever get to the point where getting in and out of the rides will be too difficult or will it become too difficult to navigate the Disneyland crowd? Now I have an important proof that I will never have to stop enjoying theme parks, because a guy who is 100 years old can do it and watch him enjoy Disneyland, maybe the most beautiful thing I have ever seen.

TikTok has gone viral from Isaiah Garza, a man who was once homeless but now uses his money to try to help people and bring some happiness into the world. In his latest video, he approaches a man he has apparently never met, who is a veteran with 100 years of experience, and invites seemingly out of the blue. he should go to Disneyland with him. And what follows is absolutely touching. Check it out.

Two men have a lot of fun meeting Disney characters and riding rides. You can see the joy on this guy’s face. At the end of the video, he talks about what this day was like for him. He’s really touched that someone brought him to Disneyland. You can see that the emotions are real, it’s hard for him to even talk about what this day meant to him.

At some point in the video it says that the man has not ridden for 50 years. It’s unclear if he’s talking about Disneyland specifically or the theme park rides in general, but considering Disneyland opened in 1955, the park didn’t look at all like what he remembered if he’d been there that long ago. The two rides where we see them, “Mad Tea Party” and “This Little World”, were supposed to be there, “Mad Tea Party” was an attraction on the opening day, and “This Little World” appeared in 1966 after its debut at the New York World’s Fair, but much more from something that has been around for decades now would be completely new to this guy.

If you’ve ever needed proof that Disneyland or theme parks in general can be important places for both adults and children. I’m not sure there’s a better proof in the world than this. This man, who has seen more in his life than most of us will ever see, spent what he calls one of the best days of his life at Disneyland.

It was really wonderful what was done for this person, and it touched millions of people who watched the video and responded to it. It’s wonderful to see such a positive in the world, and Disneyland has become the place where it happened. Truly, the happiest place on earth.