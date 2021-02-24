100 shortcut keys to speed up your work in Windows 10

Did you know that there are numerous hotkeys in Windows 10 that can get you done quickly? ‘We have listed the 100 best Windows 10 keyboard shortcut keys that will reduce your dependence on the mouse. Enjoyable readings.

Be more efficient with hotkeys that speed up

Although Windows 10 is developed on the basis of touch screens, it also offers many convenience to traditional PC users. At the beginning of these, of course, keyboard shortcut keys are coming.

Shortcut keys that allow you to get your work done without the need for a mouse, thus saving you a great deal of time.

Especially for those who spend most of their day behind the screen, it’s important that the computing experience be as seamless as possible. In order to optimize this experience, it is necessary to make the most of shortcuts.

Although we mostly use shortcut keys such as CTRL + Z, CTRL + C or CTRL + V, there are many alternatives that will increase your efficiency on the keyboard. Below you will find the hotkeys that anyone using the Windows operating system should know. If you wish, let’s move on to our list without wasting time.

CTRL + F

Sometimes we drown in the text on a page or document. If you are looking for a specific word or phrase, scanning the page from start to finish can waste a significant amount of your time.

Instead, you can use CTRL + F to search the document directly. By searching for keywords, you can scroll through the document and find relevant parts.

CTRL + Shift + Click

Adding documents to cloud storage or email attachment one by one is extremely tedious. While most of the time a simple CTRL + A shortcut is enough to add all documents, you won’t be able to use this shortcut when you upload files selectively.

Instead, you can press CTRL + Shift to select each document you want to add and add them all at once.

CTRL + M

Usually more than one program runs at the same time on our computer. There is a very simple way to stand out from this crowd.

You can use the CTRL + M hotkeys to quickly minimize other windows you have opened and return to the desktop.

CTRL + W

You can close any program, tab or window you have opened with the CTRL + W shortcut instead of manually hovering over the mouse. So you don’t have to take your hands off the keyboard.

Windows + L

Did you know that with Windows + L, you can lock your computer screen in just a few seconds? Using this shortcut will be life-saving, especially when you need to turn off your screen suddenly.

CTRL + D

Do you often find yourself overwhelmed by the number of tabs you open on your internet browser?

By using the CTRL + D shortcut on the keyboard, you can automatically bookmark pages you don’t want to lose. But be careful not to select anything before pressing the keys. Because you can delete it by mistake.

CTRL + PrtScr

If you want to capture an important message, funny photo, or video image, the CTRL + PrtScr shortcut will do the trick.

CTRL + Shift + V

CTRL + V is one of the most used keyboard shortcuts, allowing you to paste items on your computer’s clipboard. Well, did you know that there is another version of this combination?

The CTRL + Shift + V shortcut does not just paste what you copied, it also pastes text as plain text. This ensures that any formatting in the text you copied does not break the formatting you are currently using.

CTRL + Shift + T

With the CTRL + Shift + T shortcut, you can reopen the tabs you recently closed in the Google Chrome browser. Thus, you are free from the trouble of searching the tabs you closed again.

11 essential keyboard shortcuts you should know

Ctrl + A: Select all items in a window.

Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert: Copy the selected or highlighted item (eg text, images, etc.).

Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert: Paste the selected or highlighted item.

Ctrl + X: Cut the selected or highlighted item.

Ctrl + Z: Undo the previous action.

Ctrl + Y: Redo the operation.

Ctrl + N: Once File Explorer is your current window, open a new File Explorer window with the same folder path as the current window.

Windows key + F1: Open the Bing search for “How to get help in Windows 10” in the default browser.

Alt + F4: Close the current application or window.

Alt + Tab: Switch between open apps or windows.

Shift + Delete: Delete the selected item permanently.

Start menu and taskbar shortcut keys

You can use the following keyboard shortcut keys to open, close and control the Start menu and taskbar in other ways.

Windows key or Ctrl + Esc: Open the Start menu.

Windows key + X: Open the hidden Start menu.

Windows key + T: Switch between apps (including pinned apps) on the taskbar.

Windows key + [Number keys]: Open the application pinned to the [number] position on the taskbar. For example, if you pinned Edge in the first position of the taskbar and click the Windows key +1, Edge opens. If the application is already open, a new instance or window will open.

Windows key + Alt + [Number keys]: Open the right-click menu for the application pinned to the [number] position on the taskbar.

Windows key + D: Show or hide the desktop (Windows key + will display the desktop).

Desktop: Windows, Snap Assist and virtual desktops

The following hotkeys control how individual windows work on your desktop, including virtual desktops.

Windows key + M: Minimize all open windows.

Windows key + Shift + M: Restore the minimized windows.

Windows key + Home: Minimize all windows except the selected or currently active window.

Windows key + Up arrow: Maximize the selected window.

Windows key + Shift + Up arrow: Maximize the active window vertically while keeping its width.

Windows key + Down arrow: Minimize the selected window.

Windows key + Left arrow or Right arrow: Snap selected window to the left or right half of the screen.

Windows key + Shift + Left arrow or Right arrow: Move the selected window to the left or right monitor.

Windows key + Tab: Open Task view.

Windows key + Ctrl + D: Add new virtual desktop.

Windows key + Ctrl + Right arrow: Move to the next virtual desktop (right).

Windows key + Ctrl + Left arrow: Move to the previous virtual desktop (left).

Windows key + Ctrl + F4: Close the current virtual desktop.

Windows key hotkeys

With these keyboard shortcut keys using the Windows logo key, you can perform various tasks such as launching both Windows and third-party applications.

Windows key + A: Open Action Center.

Windows key + S: Open Cortana in text mode (Windows key + Q will do the same.)

Windows key + C: Open Cortana in listening mode.

Windows key + E: Open File Explorer.

Windows key + F: Open the Windows 10 Feedback Hub.

Windows key + Ctrl + F: Search for PCs on a network.

Windows key + G: Open the game bar.

Windows key + H: Open the sharing sidebar.

Windows key + I: Open the Settings menu.

Windows key + K: Open the Connect sidebar (to connect to Bluetooth devices or Miracast).

Windows key + L: Lock your PC.

Windows key + O: Lock screen orientation.

Windows key + P: Open the presentation or projection sidebar.

Windows key + R: Open the Run window.

Windows key + U: Open Ease of Access center.

Windows key + W: Open the Windows Ink Workspace to type on tablets or touchscreen laptops.

Windows key + Print Screen: Take a screenshot of the entire desktop and save it in the Screenshots folder in the Pictures folder.

Windows key + (+) or (-): Zoom in and out with the magnifying glass.

Windows key + Esc: Exit Magnifier.

Windows key + Space: Switches input language and keyboard layout (If there is more than one)

Windows key + CTRL + Space: Switch to the previous selected input and keyboard layout

Windows key + Enter: Opens Narrator

Windows key + slash (/): Starts IME reconversion

Windows key + CTRL + V: Turns shoulder taps on

Windows key + CTRL + Shift + B: Wakes up the computer from a blank or black screen

Windows key + plus sign (+): Opens Magnifier

Windows key + plus sign (+) or Windows key + minus sign (-): Adjusts Magnifier’s zoom

Narrator shortcut keys

Space + Enter: Activate the selected item.

TAB + Arrow keys: Move around the screen.

CTRL: Stop reading.

Caps Lock + D: Read the item.

Caps Lock + M: Start reading.

Caps Lock + H: Read the document.

Caps Lock + V: Repeat the sentence.

Caps Lock + W: Read the window.

Caps Lock + Page Up + Page Down: Increase or decrease the volume of the sound.

Caps Lock + plus sign (+) or minus sign (-): Increase or decrease the speed of the voice.

Caps Lock + Space: Perform the default action.

Caps Lock + Left or right arrow key: Move to the previous or next item.

Caps Lock + F2: Sort commands for the selected item.

Caps Lock + ESC: Turn off Narrator.

Remote Desktop Connection hotkeys

ALT + Page Up: Navigate between apps from left to right.

ALT + Page Down: Navigate between apps from right to left.

ALT + Insert: Navigate between applications in their starting order.

ALT + Home: Display the Start screen.

CTRL + ALT + Break: Move between window and full screen views.

CTRL + ALT + End: Display the Windows Security dialog box.

CTRL + ALT + Home: Activate link bar in full screen view.

ALT + Delete: Display the system menu.

Command prompt shortcut keys

You can use these keyboard shortcut keys within Windows 10 Command Prompt.

Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert: First copy the selected text to the clipboard.

Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert: Paste this text inside the Command Prompt.

Ctrl + A: Select all text in the current line. (If there is no text on the line, all text within the Command Prompt will be selected.)

Ctrl + Up or Down: Moves the screen one line up or down.

Ctrl + F: Search Command Prompt via the Find window.

Ctrl + M: Enter markup mode (allows you to select text with the mouse). When the pointing mode is activated, you can use the arrow keys to move the cursor.

Shift + Up or Down: Move the cursor one line up or down and select the text.

Shift + Left or Right: Move the cursor one character left or right and select text.

Ctrl + Shift + Left or Right: Move the cursor one word to the left or right and select the text.

Shift + Page Up or Page Down: Move the cursor up or down one screen and select text.

Shift + Home or End: Move the cursor to the beginning or end of the current line and select the text.

Ctrl + Shift + Home / End: Move the cursor to the beginning or end of the display buffer and select the text and beginning or end of the Command Prompt output.