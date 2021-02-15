100 new games will be added to Google Stadia this year

The Google Stadia team will add 100 games to the cloud game service this year. The statement on the subject was made via a blog post. The blog post highlights nine of these 100 games that will be released in the short term. Among the games in question are FIFA, which will be added to the service on March 17, and Judgment, which will be released on April 23.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Directors Cut will also be available on Google Stadia starting February 23. Risky’s Revenge was originally released for DSi in 2010. The Director’s Cut version met with actors on the Windows platform in 2014. Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition is Shante’s first adventure in HD resolution.

The game “It came from space and ate our brains” by Triangle Studios is a fight against aliens who invade the Earth and eat their brains. This game will come to Stadia on March 2. Kaze and the Wild Masks will meet with players on March 26th. For Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football and RPG Hellpoint, the release date has not been shared.

Google recently announced that Stadia studios in Los Angeles and Montreal will be closed. The company stated that this decision was taken due to the abandonment of first-party game development.