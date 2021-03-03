100 Most Played Games by PS5 Owners in February

The platform called PS-TimeTracker, which creates the user statistics of PlayStation owners, announced the 100 games played the most by PlayStation 5 owners in February. According to the statements made, PlayStation 5 owners played the most Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in February.
The PlayStation 5, which was launched by Japan-based technology giant Sony at the end of last year, began to become popular among gamers, although there were stock problems. Gamers from all over the world are currently busy experiencing all the innovations this console has to offer. Although the number of games released for PlayStation 5 is small, players continue to play older games as well, thanks to the PlayStation 5’s backward compatibility mode.
There is a platform that keeps statistics of the gaming habits of PlayStation owners. This platform, called “PS-TimeTracker”, lists which games are the most played games on a monthly basis. In this context, the platform, which started to collect statistics for PlayStation 5, formed the ranking of the 100 most popular games played on PlayStation 5 in February. Let’s take a closer look at these games together.
Here are the 100 most played games on PlayStation 5s in February
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
FIFA 21
Destiny 2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Control Ultimate Edition
Apex Legends
Fortnite
Rocket League
Grand Theft Auto V
Genshin Impact
God of War
Minecraft
Destruction AllStars
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
NBA 2K21
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Demon’s Souls
Ghost of Tsushima
Overwatch: Origins Edition
Cyberpunk 2077
ARK: Survival Evolved
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Dead by Daylight
DAYS GONE
ASTRO’S PLAYROOM
HITMAN 3
Red Dead Redemption 2
Persona 5 Strikers
FINAL FANTASY XIV
Persona 5 Royal
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Concrete Genie
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Nioh 2 Remastered
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Borderlands 3
OUTRIDERS – DEMO
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
The Last of Us Part II
Watch Dogs: Legion
No Man’s Sky
Maneater
Madden NFL 21
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Persona 5
Bloodborne
Battlefield V
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Little Nightmares II
Horizon Zero Dawn
Ratchet & Clank
Bugsnax
Fallout 76
SMITE
DARK SOULS III
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Warframe
RESIDENT EVIL 7
NHL 21
Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Breakpoint
FINAL FANTASY XV
World of Tanks
Mortal Kombat 11
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The Last of Us Remastered
Marvel’s Avengers
DEATH STRANDING
Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End
We Were Here
Battlefield 1
Dreams
Stardew Valley
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
HUNT: SHOWDOWN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Godfall
For Honor
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
Vigor
Temtem
Rogue Company
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
DayZ
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
Hollow Knight
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
World War Z
Fallout 4
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
The Crew 2
Gran Turismo SPORT