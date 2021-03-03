100 Most Played Games by PS5 Owners in February

The platform called PS-TimeTracker, which creates the user statistics of PlayStation owners, announced the 100 games played the most by PlayStation 5 owners in February. According to the statements made, PlayStation 5 owners played the most Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in February.

The PlayStation 5, which was launched by Japan-based technology giant Sony at the end of last year, began to become popular among gamers, although there were stock problems. Gamers from all over the world are currently busy experiencing all the innovations this console has to offer. Although the number of games released for PlayStation 5 is small, players continue to play older games as well, thanks to the PlayStation 5’s backward compatibility mode.

There is a platform that keeps statistics of the gaming habits of PlayStation owners. This platform, called “PS-TimeTracker”, lists which games are the most played games on a monthly basis. In this context, the platform, which started to collect statistics for PlayStation 5, formed the ranking of the 100 most popular games played on PlayStation 5 in February. Let’s take a closer look at these games together.

Here are the 100 most played games on PlayStation 5s in February

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

FIFA 21

Destiny 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Control Ultimate Edition

Apex Legends

Fortnite

Rocket League

Grand Theft Auto V

Genshin Impact

God of War

Minecraft

Destruction AllStars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

NBA 2K21

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Demon’s Souls

Ghost of Tsushima

Overwatch: Origins Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

ARK: Survival Evolved

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Dead by Daylight

DAYS GONE

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM

HITMAN 3

Red Dead Redemption 2

Persona 5 Strikers

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Persona 5 Royal

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Concrete Genie

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Nioh 2 Remastered

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Borderlands 3

OUTRIDERS – DEMO

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

No Man’s Sky

Maneater

Madden NFL 21

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Persona 5

Bloodborne

Battlefield V

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Little Nightmares II

Horizon Zero Dawn

Ratchet & Clank

Bugsnax

Fallout 76

SMITE

DARK SOULS III

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Warframe

RESIDENT EVIL 7

NHL 21

Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Breakpoint

FINAL FANTASY XV

World of Tanks

Mortal Kombat 11

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Last of Us Remastered

Marvel’s Avengers

DEATH STRANDING

Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End

We Were Here

Battlefield 1

Dreams

Stardew Valley

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

HUNT: SHOWDOWN

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Godfall

For Honor

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

Vigor

Temtem

Rogue Company

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

DayZ

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Hollow Knight

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition

World War Z

Fallout 4

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

The Crew 2

Gran Turismo SPORT