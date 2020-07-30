100-Million-Year-Old Germs They Found at Sea

Japanese scientists announced that they resurrected the sleeping germs more than 100 million years ago. These small organisms were found in the Pacific Ocean.

Many science fiction works deal with disasters after the revival of creatures that lived before history. Although there are a lot of movies addressed as to why we shouldn’t resurrect dinosaurs, the truth is much different and we don’t have enough technology even if we want to do this kind of action.

On the other hand, organisms such as microbes have different structures. It is known that these structures are able to protect themselves by putting them to sleep. Microbes can stop almost all their vital activities until the conditions become viable again. This allows them to be brought back to life.

Millions of years old microbes have hatched

Although they are one of the simplest organisms, it is known that microbes can survive in environments where complex structures cannot survive. The sleep of some microbes that put themselves to sleep millions of years ago in the South Pacific seabed, which has sufficient resources in terms of oxygen, although nutrient-deficient, has ended.

Japanese scientists put the germs they obtained in their previous studies into an incubation process. At the end of this process, it was announced that microbes started to get nutrients again and their reproductive activities were observed.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Communications and led by the Japan Marine-Nature Science and Technology Agency, the microbe type, which is more than 100 million years old, has returned to life.

Researchers thought it was a mistake

Yuri Morono, the name at the beginning of the study, stated in his statement that when he first saw the findings, he thought that they had erroneous results or made a mistake in the experiment. On the other hand, he also stated that organisms under the seabed know that there is no age limit.

Professor Steven D’Hondt from the University of Rhode Island, one of the researchers, stated that the microbes were found in the oldest soil samples that they extracted. In previous studies, it was determined that bacteria live around the seabed chimneys that do not have oxygen. It seems that the seas contain many more surprises.



