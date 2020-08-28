$ 100 million from crypto giant DCG to Bitcoin mining

Digital Currency Group is also taking a hand in Bitcoin mining and will spend $ 100 million in the upcoming period.

Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest venture capital companies in the cryptocurrency space, is also involved in Bitcoin mining.

The group, forming a subsidiary named Foundry, will operate in areas such as mining and staking, as well as equipment financing and procurement and consulting. DCG will invest more than $ 100 million in total in Foundry in the upcoming periods.

“We are a company founded by miners for miners, and we partner with entrepreneurs who share our mission to develop the industry and create a decentralized mining ecosystem,” said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry. said.

Foundry, which was quietly established in 2019, works with Bitmain and MicroBT, the leading companies in the mining industry. “Thanks to Foundry’s work and the support it has provided to our end customers, we’ve been able to ship a large number of equipment to the US this year,” said Su Ke, global sales and marketing manager at Antminer at Bitmain. He spoke in the form.

Foundry will work closely with energy providers and governments to help companies realize their mining strategy.



