100% Colombian goal in Premier League history

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Now it could be said that “if Everton is happy, Colombia is happy” and that is because the Toffle team is joined by two of the great figures of coffee football: James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina.

This pair of talented footballers only needed 4 matches together to achieve the first 100% Colombian goal in Premier League history.

Now it could be said that “if Everton is happy, Colombia is happy” and that is because the Toffle team is joined by two of the great figures of coffee football: James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina.

This pair of talented footballers only needed 4 matches together to achieve the first 100% Colombian goal in Premier League history.

See Also
Karol G Shares Her Concert Video. The Colombian Did It Again

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here