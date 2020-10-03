Now it could be said that “if Everton is happy, Colombia is happy” and that is because the Toffle team is joined by two of the great figures of coffee football: James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina.

This pair of talented footballers only needed 4 matches together to achieve the first 100% Colombian goal in Premier League history.

