100 Billion Messages Are Sent Every Day on WhatsApp

According to the information provided by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp has reached 100 billion messages per day. The number of users of the application has exceeded 2 billion.

WhatsApp has managed to be one of the most popular messaging apps in almost its entire 10-year history. WhatsApp, which currently has more than 2 billion users, continues to hold the title of “the world’s most popular instant messaging application” for years.

Speaking at Facebook’s quarterly financial situation meeting held last night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported that nearly 100 billion messages are sent daily on WhatsApp, which is not even close to its competitors in terms of user number and active use.

In fact, WhatsApp has strong competitors such as Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WeChat. In fact, the number of users of WeChat, a China-based application, has exceeded 1 billion. Despite this, WeChat lags far behind WhatsApp in daily messaging volume.

Jan Koum, the CEO of WhatsApp at the time, stated in a statement in 2014 that approximately 50 billion messages are sent daily on WhatsApp. Considering that WhatsApp had less than 500 million users at that time and more than 2 billion users today, we can say that the average usage of WhatsApp has decreased compared to the number of users. Of course, this decline does not change the fact that WhatsApp is the world’s most popular instant messaging app.



