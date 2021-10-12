$100 billion company Stripe builds crypto team

Stripe, one of the major payment companies, is building a team of engineers to work on cryptocurrencies.

The development was announced by Guillaume Poncin, the head of the company’s crypto engineering team. “We are building a new crypto team at Stripe,” Poncin tweeted. I am looking for engineers and designers to create the future of web3 payments.” used the phrases.

For these positions, Stripe requires more than 10 years of experience as an engineer as well as software development experience in the cryptocurrency space.

Stripe is a San Francisco-based financial services company. The company primarily offers payment software and APIs for e-commerce sites and mobile applications. Stripe, which has an annual revenue of approximately 8 billion dollars, has more than 4,000 employees. The company is valued at approximately $100 billion.

Stripe has actually been involved in the cryptocurrency space for many years. The leading payment provider started supporting Bitcoin in its systems in 2014, but the company backed out in 2018. Stripe executive Christian Anderson said at the time that Bitcoin was a long-term investment.