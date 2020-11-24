10 Wondering About TWICE’s Jihyo You Didn’t Know

Jihyo is a talented singer who always shines on stage, learn how she became a K-Pop star by learning some facts about her.

TWICE’s leader has been a very important building block for the group’s development in the music industry. Jihyo not only receives the affection of her fellow idols, but she also managed to win the admiration of many fans around the world, do you think you know everything about her?

Her birth name is Park Ji Soo, but she legally changed to Park Ji Hyo before the reality show she was a part of with other JYP Entertainment trainees began.

The path of this idol was not easy at all, it took many years of effort and perseverance to show her qualities in front of the public. That is why it has become a source of motivation for all TWICE fans.

If you want to be a fan of this singer, here are some important facts that you should know about her history, her personality and her abilities.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JIHYO, THE TWICE LEADER WHO WILL CONQUER YOU

She trained for 10 years at JYP Entertainment before debuting, making her the second longest-trained idol at JYP Entertainment. Because she spent a lot of time in the company, she became close to many of the artists who work there.

As part of her time as a trainee, Jihyo trained to improve her acting skills and participated in some commercials.

She and Jiwoo (KARD member) were classmates because they studied at the same school.

She became the leader of TWICE because the group members put the decision to a vote and she was the winner.

She likes surfing the internet, shopping and reading webtoons.

Before TWICE, Jihyo was about to debut in another idol group, but plans continued to be postponed until the project was finally canceled, which is when SIXTEEN began.

Due to her experience and her personality, she became a trainee capable of motivating others and giving them strength, something that also stood out when it came to becoming a leader.

Among the qualities that make her stand out on stage are her vocal stability and a great stage presence.

Jihyo’s personality leads her to be outgoing only when she is surrounded by people with whom she feels comfortable.

She is someone who likes to stay positive even in the face of adversity so that she can face challenges and overcome them.

We also recently told you that TWICE has plans to release a song entirely in English.



