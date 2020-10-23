10 vampire dramas to enjoy the Halloween season

Get ready to enjoy Halloween with the best Asian series of vampires that live among humans. The world of doramas is full of incredible stories, the best of all is that there are series for all tastes and some also show mixes of themes capable of enchanting the audience. Vampire stories are no exception and they are also perfect to welcome the Halloween season.

When we think of vampires, our mind generally refers us to the terrifying immortals capable of maintaining their eternal youth while drinking human blood, but although they are characters frequently associated with horror series and movies, Asian dramas have put a twist on their history.

Vampires are also part of series of romance, historical and even police, dare to know more narratives of this type entering the world of dramas.

MUST SEE ASIAN VAMPIRES DRAMAS

SCHOLAR WHO WALKS THE NIGHT

This Korean drama takes place during the Joseon era and introduces us to the story of Sung Yeol, a scholar who is actually a vampire. He has been persecuted after falling in love with a human, but later he will meet a girl identical to his girlfriend who was killed by other vampires.

VAMPIRE DETECTIVE

Yoon San was a police detective who quits his job and becomes a private investigator, however his job and all aspects of his life will be transformed after he becomes a vampire and gains incredible abilities.

ORANGE MARMALADE

This drama takes us to a scenario where vampires and humans coexist in daily life, however, immortal beings continue to be perceived as threats and therefore are discriminated against. Baek Ma Ri comes from a family of vampires and they try to hide his identity while controlling his thirst for blood, but after meeting a student everything will change for his.

BLOOD

It tells the story of a vampire who is also a talented surgeon, although the hospital could be the perfect place to obtain the blood he needs to survive, this boy is in a battle between his thirst and his desire to save patients.

VAMPIRE FLOWER

Louis is a vampire boy who is on a very important quest, he wants to recover the ‘Vampire Flower’ that humans stole long ago, when he meets a mortal girl named Seo Young, he makes her his slave with a contract that will end when he can recover the flower he seeks.

VAMPIRE PROSECUTOR

Min Tae Yeon is a prosecutor committed to his work and justice, one day he is bitten by a vampire and becomes an immoral being, the skills he acquires will be of great help to fulfill his job and put everyone in their place those who believe they are above justice.

MY VAMPIRE BOYFRIEND

This is a Chinese drama that introduces us to Chu Yi Han, a university student who has a strange encounter with a family full of extremely attractive people, although at first everything seems normal, with the passage of time she discovers that it is actually of a family of vampires.

VAMPIRE HEAVEN

This Japanese romantic comedy drama tells the story of some vampires who venture to live in the world of humans, however, it will be the opportunity for one of them to meet love. The problem will arise because, according to their beliefs, when a vampire falls in love with a human is also when she most wants to drink her blood.

IMMORTAL GODDESS

Yoo Ri is a vampire who, unlike others, does not possess eternal youth due to a syndrome that makes her weaker. She believes she has found the solution to her condition, but she needs the blood of a fully healthy vampire.

VAMPIRE IDOL

This drama tells the story of a prince who comes from a world inhabited only by vampires, however, he has a very different dream from the one he is destined for, so he travels to earth and strives to become an idol and his origin it will not give you advantages in an adolescent scenario as in any other person.



