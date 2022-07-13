10 Underrated or Unknown Heroes who should Join the MCU

The Marvel cinematic universe continues to dominate movie theaters and television around the world as they constantly release new content and introduce new wonderful characters. Currently, Miss Marvel is attracting the attention and hearts of fans by demonstrating Kamala Khan’s unorthodox approach to heroic actions, mixed with invigorating energy and visual effects.

This is followed by “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and soon it will be followed by “I am Groot”, “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” and many others. The MCU has no plans to stop anytime soon, and while there are still some big players from the comics that haven’t been officially introduced yet—like the X—Men and the Fantastic Four-they should consider bringing in some of these more obscure or weird heroes. too much.

Squirrel Girl

One of the strangest characters in Marvel comics has a devoted fan base, but she still hasn’t received recognition from the general public. Many people would probably be surprised to learn that there is a hero named Squirrel Girl, and even more so that she will be a great addition to the MCU.

Doreen Allen Green, also known as Squirrel Girl, is a young heroine with a giant squirrel tail, squirrel abilities and a brave character. She was introduced as an Avenger in the comics and has a story in animation in the Marvel Rising series, voiced by Milana Weintrub. Vaintrub was also supposed to play the main role in the Squirrel Girl’s debut action movie in Marvel’s New Warriors, but it was never filmed – perhaps the MCU will be able to bring her back from the ashes.

Man Is a Thing

In a way, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Moon Knight” have pushed the door to Marvel’s huge multiverse horror possibilities, so the MCU should continue this trend and introduce the Man-Thing. Dr. Ted Sallis was a young biochemist who was trying to replicate the super soldier serum that created Captain America when an emergency forced him to take it himself, but he turned into a powerful plant-like monster, the Man-Thing.

The Man-Thing is incredibly important to the foundations of comics, as it protects the Nexus of All Realities, the interdimensional paths connecting everything everywhere. The opportunity to introduce him will appear in the special edition of “Werewolf on Halloween Night” starring Gael Garcia Bernal. Otherwise, fans will have to wait a bit—unless he gets his own series for Disney+.

Quasar

Some of the most underrated heroes are also among the most powerful in the universe, which can make their entry into the MCU more difficult than other characters. This seems to refer to Wendell Vaughn, also known as Quasar, a humble Shield agent turned space superhero. He gains his powers with the help of quantum tapes, a weapon created by the creature Aeon.

There have been some speculations and theories regarding Kamala’s bracelets in “Miss Marvel”, with some people believing that they may be quantum bands, and others suggesting that they are nega bands, as they are related to Kree. If these were Quantum Bands, it would probably affect any chances of seeing a Quasar in the near future. However, if not, then maybe he’s one of the new characters teased in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3.

The Blue Miracle

The sequel to Captain Marvel was named “Miracles” after the fact that it will also feature Monica Rambo, who was actually Captain Marvel in the comics before Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan, aka Miss Marvel. This may not be the end, and there are several other Marvel that could be introduced, including the popular Adam Brashear, also known as Blue Marvel.

In his story, he participated in an experiment in the 1960s, trying to connect to the Negative Zone, which naturally failed and gave him incredible abilities, including control over antimatter and near invulnerability. He then fought crime as Blue Marvel until President Kennedy forced him to resign as the world wasn’t ready for a black superhero. He spent the next almost 50 years in the universe in isolation in retirement, but Blue Marvel really returned to become a full-fledged superhero and a member of the Ultimates along with Captain Marvel.

Ka-Zar

At the moment when Doctor Strange and America Chavez fall through the multiverse in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”, there are several legendary locations from the comics, including “Wild Earth”. This is a secret tropical reserve under Antarctica, where dinosaurs and such characters as Ka-Zar, Shanna, Zabu, Sauron and others live.

Ka-Zar was born Kevin Plunder. His father discovered the Wild Land, but he and Kevin’s mother were quickly killed by the locals. Then Kevin was raised by the saber-toothed tiger Zabu, and he became the defender of the earth, which brought him into conflict with any outsider who visited him, both with heroes and villains. Naturally, he has made allies for himself, such as the X-Men and Spider-Man, and if anyone ever goes to the Wild Land, Ka-Zar and Zabu will definitely appear.

Songbird

Recently, it was announced that the movie “Thunderbolts” is being developed for the MCU.