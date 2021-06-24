10 Underrated Films That Turn 10 in 2021

Films: The year 2011 was marked as one of the periods that had the most releases of major productions in theaters, a fact that was reflected at the box office. Blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter, The Fast & The Furious, Pirates of the Caribbean, and early Marvel Studios chapters like Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger dominated the world circuit on the big screen.

This was partly due to the non-existence of streaming services — Netflix only arrived in Brazil at the end of that year. Soon, many shorter features went unnoticed at the time and did not have the same opportunity to win the favor of the public, despite delivering high quality stories.

After completing 10 years, this phase defined the beginning of a new era, as access to attractions aimed at different audiences gained much more space and changed the form of consumption. Check out our list of 10 films that deserve a new chance to be prestigious, after completing a decade of their releases.

10. The Ritual

The horror and suspense title highlights the participation of Anthony Hopkins. The actor plays an exorcist priest, a character who introduces a darker side of the Church to skeptical seminarian Michael Kovak (Colin O’Donoghue).

The film offers a more modern take on the subject, best known in theaters with the classic The Exorcist (1973).

9. All Proof

The action thriller has a great cast, consisting of Antonio Banderas, Michael Douglas, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor and Gina Carano. The plot follows a spy who is betrayed by her own agency, in the midst of a conspiracy, and her quest for revenge.

The attraction gained much praise from the specialized critics, who valued the scene constructions through the direction of Steven Soderbergh.

8. Shame

In 2011 after playing Magneto in X-Men: First Class — a soft reboot of the film mutants franchise — Michael Fassbender won over audiences and starred in Shame, directed by Steve McQueen.

With a great performance by the actor, the title shows the private life of a sex addict and his suffering with desires and with the past. It is the orientation regarding the expectation to watch, as it is a dramatic and heavy film.

7. The Spy Who Knew Too Much

The production is considered one of the best in the espionage genre, as it portrays in the Cold War the return of agent George Smiley, played by Gary Oldman. The veteran is forced to leave semi-retirement to discover a Soviet agent inside MI6. The film earned nominations for several awards, including the actor’s nomination for an Oscar.

6. Against Time

The sci-fi feature starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan recounts the death of a US Army pilot during a train explosion. Part of an experimental government program, he then revives in another body to go back in time and find the person responsible for the terrorist attack.

5. Warrior

UFC fights were one of the biggest trends in 2011. In this hype, the film emerged to show the trajectory of the son of an alcoholic former boxer, who after returning home is trained by his father to enter a mixed martial arts tournament .

In addition to the fights, the attraction highlights the family drama around the children, starring Joel Edgerton and Tom Hardy.

4. Hanna

Saoirse Ronan plays Hanna, a 15-year-old girl who was trained by her father (Eric Bana) to become a skilled assassin. She is then sent on a mission across Europe, a service in which she will be monitored by a team from an intelligence agency. The film also features Cate Blanchett as a CIA officer.

3. Building Attack

The film follows a street gang formed by teenagers to defend their territory against an alien invasion. In this context, the group transforms a building into a kind of intergalactic war zone.

The production starring John Boyega didn’t perform well at the box office, but it did garner critical attention and over the years piqued the interest of new fans. This gave rise to a project to continue the story in theaters, still in development.

2. Cross Stories

The film has a great cast and due to the great performance in their performances, several actresses gained more prominence and leveraged their careers. Among them are Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis.

The plot set in the US during the 1960s follows a young writer (Emma Stone), who decides make a book to describe the perspectives of maids and show the racism they suffer in the white household and in society as a whole.

1. Super 8

In 1979, a group of friends got together to make a home movie with a Super-8 camera. During these recordings they witness a catastrophic train accident, and after the emergence of mysterious events, they create a conspiracy around the disaster and set out to investigate some inexplicable facts.

Directed by JJ Abrams and produced by Steven Spielberg, the title brings a nostalgic vibe that would later be appropriated by other attractions such as Stranger Things.