10 typical phrases of doramas that you should learn

Know the phrases most used in K-Dramas, in various stories or scenes these words are the most frequent. Dramas have become very popular in recent years, creating the interest of fans to learn a new language and understand what their favorite characters say, since many times they have to wait for the series to have subtitles to be able to enjoy them, but also they are already familiar with the typical words they repeat in every drama they have seen.

The most common Korean expressions have a specific use in dramas with the intention of giving more emphasis to certain things, such as the love-hate relationship between the characters, the person you like, expressing your anger and annoyance, as well as your feelings for someone else, among others.

They are very simple words that you hear at least more than 2 times in the same chapter and in all dramas without exception, remember that some of them are used informally since it is a fictional story, if you want to learn more About the Korean language we leave you a list with 10 typical phrases of the doramas that you must learn.

Honorific

They are not phrases as such, but in Cora del Sur they are very important to respect them, since young people must show respect to older people or people who have a higher rank.

Unnie means sister

Oppa is the way to call an older boy, your boyfriend or the boy you like

Ajumma / Ahjussi are terms to be used for adults

Omma the traditional way of calling mom, many times the protagonists use it in a drama tone_

Hyung is a term used between friends who consider themselves siblings, also boys who are older than others

You’re good?

Its romanization is gwaenchanha and it is used to ask or assure that you are okay. It is widely used in dramas, since in comedy scenes the characters tend to suffer absurd accidents or have a shock at some revelation.

I’m hungry

This phrase known as baegopa is common in doramas. Korean stories often have scenes where the characters eat a lot or have feasts that more than one person craves, so this phrase is typical.

Do not worry

Dramas have moments where the characters suffer adversity, but in difficult moments they express a geokjeongma.

“Aishh”

They are the most used expressions in dramas.

Aygoo is a phrase of amazement, like “My God”

Aishh is to complain about something when you don’t like what they say, they bother you or you have a love-hate relationship with another character

Already! It is a way of saying that you are sick or tired of something and you want them to stop bothering you with it

Sweetie

In addition to using oppa for that special boy, the phrase chaguia is also used, which can be translated as honey.

Do you understand

The phrase arasseo is also frequent, it is used when you want to imply something or answer after something has been explained to you.

Want to die?

In love-hate relationships or where the protagonist is teased by a rebellious boy, the phrase chugul-le is used, it is a way of warning her not to mess with you.

Miss you

One of the cutest phrases is bogoshipo.

I love you

It is the word par excellence, everyone knows this phrase and they repeat it in romantic scenes: saranghae.



