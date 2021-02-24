10 tips to protect your data on Consumer Day

Celebrated on March 15, Consumer Day is a date inspired by the speech made in 1962 by then President of the United States John Kennedy, in which he stressed the basic principles of protecting consumer rights.

To celebrate it, the commerce carries out many promotions on that day annually. If you are thinking of taking advantage of discounts, be sure to check out some tips to protect your data when shopping online, precautions that have become even more necessary in the midst of so many leaks of information that have occurred recently.

1. Check the security of the site

Resisting the temptation to see that desired product on offer can be difficult, but before making a purchase, make sure the site is secure. The page must have the address beginning with https, have a lock icon or other security certificate.

2. Do not save the card data

For added convenience, online stores often offer the option of saving card data for future purchases. Despite the practicality, it is not a good idea to leave your information stored there, as it can be leaked, as it happened before.

3. Use your own device

If for some reason it is not possible to use your cell phone or computer when purchasing, it is best to wait for the device to become available. In an emergency, only borrow from someone you trust.

4. Avoid public connections

If your mobile internet or fixed broadband cannot be used momentarily, wait until they are available to buy. Your data is more exposed on public Wi-Fi networks and can be intercepted by cybercriminals.

5. Watch out for suspicious messages and emails

Links sent by email and SMS or shared via WhatsApp and social networks should be viewed with caution, even when forwarded by acquaintances. They can lead to fraudulent websites or install malicious programs on your device.

6. Read the privacy policy

It is in this document that the website describes how it deals with the information registered on the page. Therefore, read the entire text carefully and, if you do not agree with the company policy, do not accept the terms.

7. Create strong passwords

Merge uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters in your passwords and avoid small codes, generating a combination that is difficult to break. Also, never use the same password when registering.

8. Check the statements

Always check the monthly invoice sent by the bank, paying attention to card expenses. If there is an unrecognized purchase, contact the institution and request the lock, as it may have been cloned.

9. Prefer the virtual card

Several financial institutions offer virtual card for purchases on the internet. It has a different numbering and verification code than the physical card, and it is possible to block or delete it with each use.

10. Use extra layers of security

Activating features like MasterCard Identity Check and Verified by Visa is another way to protect your data when shopping online. Offered by some banks, they are like a two-factor authentication, providing more security when confirming card purchases.