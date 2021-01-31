10 tips to help you use Windows 10 effectively

Whether you’ve been using Windows 10 for years or recently upgraded, there are many tips and hidden features you can learn to make your laptop faster and smoother every day. In this article, we share with you tips that will significantly improve your Windows 10 experience.

Windows 10 could be more efficient with these features

Being faster and more productive with your laptop or desktop is very important for many of us who still work from home, especially due to the coronavirus outbreak. For example; Finding the hidden Start menu and saving much more battery power with a few adjustments can significantly increase your productivity.

Microsoft does not advertise its hidden features like Apple usually does. Naturally, this may cause you not to take full advantage of the computer you use every day. Here are tips that will allow you to use Windows 10 more effectively than ever before …

By the way, how to install Windows 10 if you haven’t upgraded yet? We recommend you to read our article on.

1- Minimize all inactive windows

If your desktop screen gets too crowded with open windows, you can quickly shrink all windows except the one you’re working on.

First, click to select the title bar of the window you want to keep open. Next, hold the mouse down and move the window back and forth quickly. After a few moves, all other open windows are minimized and only the window you moved remains open.

2- Open the ‘Hidden’ Start menu

As you know, you have to press the Windows icon in the lower left corner of the screen or on your keyboard to go to the Start menu.

However, did you know that there is a second Start menu in Windows 10 that makes it much easier to access important features such as Command Prompt, Control Panel, and Task Manager?

You can access the Hidden Start menu in two different ways, by pressing the Windows key + X or by right-clicking the Windows icon / Start button.

3- Create an event without opening the calendar app

The latest update to Windows 10 allows you to quickly add events to your Microsoft calendar directly from your Taskbar without having to open the calendar. For this, you can follow the steps below:

Click the box with the time and date in the upper right on the taskbar.

Click the date you want to schedule the event.

Enter the name, time and location of the event.

Click Save. That’s it. The event will then appear in your calendar app on your devices.

4- Take a screenshot

There are many ways to take screenshots for Windows 10. If you want to take a picture of your entire screen and save it, the easiest way is to press the Windows key + Print Screen key. You can then access the image in question in the Pictures> Screenshots folder.

You can also press the Windows key + Shift + S, which opens the Snip & Sketch tool, which allows you to click and drag a screenshot saved to your Clipboard to capture only a portion of your screen.

5- Find out how much space applications take up

Computers start to run slower as storage space decreases. One of the most effective ways to speed up the computer is to get rid of apps that take up more space than they should. It would be a good option to remove software that you do not use regularly, especially.

You can go to Settings> System> Storage to see how much space an app is using. Click on the driver you want to search and click Apps and Games to see a list of the apps installed on your device and how much space they take up. Even if you do not use it, stay on your computer as “dead weight”. Removing applications can make your device run more efficiently and faster.

6- Close background apps

Applications running in the background can be active even when you are not using it. While it’s often convenient for an app to stay up-to-date in the background, if you’re connecting to the internet via a smartphone, it can drain your battery and data quickly.

Go to Settings> Privacy> Background apps to check which apps are running in the background and save battery power. To stop all applications from running in the background, check the ‘Allow applications to run in the background’ option as ‘Off’. If you wish, you can go down from the list on the same page and choose the applications you want to run in the background one by one.

7- See file extensions in File Explorer

Microsoft hides file extensions by default. This makes it difficult for people who need to search for specific file types such as JPEGs and JPGs. You can follow the steps below to see the file extensions in File Explorer:

Go to the Search bar at the bottom of the screen, type and click on ‘File Explorer Options’.

Click on the ‘View’ tab in the window that opens.

Uncheck the box that says ‘Hide extensions for known file types’. Click Apply and OK. You can now see the file extensions for all files in File Explorer.

8- Open apps on your Taskbar with keyboard shortcuts

Did you know that you don’t have to click on programs that you pinned to your Taskbar to open them? Instead, you can use the keyboard shortcut Windows key + [Number key] along with the number key corresponding to the program’s position on the Taskbar.

For example; Windows key + 2 will open the second item on the Taskbar. This little tip will be very useful for users who do not want to take their hand off the keyboard while typing passionately.

9- Get rid of ads in your start menu

If you are using Windows 10 with default settings, you can sometimes see some applications that are not installed on your computer on the right side of your Start menu. In fact, these are ads for Windows Store apps that you can buy if you wish.

If you are tired of these ads, there is a very easy way to get rid of the ads in your Windows 10 Start menu. For this; Go to Settings> Personalization> Start and turn off the setting ‘Show suggestions occasionally at startup’.

10- Avoid distraction with Focus Assist

Application and similar notifications when you are doing a job on your computer may cause your concentration to deteriorate. You can eliminate this problem with Focus Assist, a Windows 10 feature added in the April 2018 update.

First, go to Settings> System> Focus assist. Then choose from three options that appear: Off (get all notifications from your apps and contacts), Priority (only see selected notifications from a priority list that you customize and send the rest to your action center) and Alarms only (hide all notifications except alarms)

Also, let’s not forget that you can turn this feature on automatically at certain times or while playing a game.