10 Things That Happen in Every Jurassic Park Movie

It may be several years before fans see another installment of the Jurassic Park series, as its second trilogy has come to an end with Jurassic World Dominion. The film brought back the original characters Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm to team up with Owen Grady and Claire Deering as they all sought to destroy the corrupt Biosyn Genetics.

Interestingly, whether it’s the plot of the original movie, in which the characters are trapped in Jurassic Park, or the last one, which takes place around the world, there are certain elements in each part that are the same. It’s interesting to see how one Jurassic Park movie is essentially the same as another, even with different events taking place in them, and he studies this more deeply.

T-Rex is chasing someone

T-rex is the mascot of the Jurassic Park franchise, featured in every movie. While the original Tyrannosaurus rex, Rexy, skipped the second and third entries, there were still other members of her species who played the role of the main terrorist for the main characters.

The Tyrannosaurus chase scene in the original film remains iconic, it was repeated in Jurassic World when Rexy was chasing Claire. There was a Tyrannosaurus cameo in Jurassic Park III, but he was still chasing the heroes until he was killed by Spinosaurus. There was a variation of this trope in Jurassic World Dominion, as Rexy was chasing a giganotosaurus, not humans.

The theme of unethical technological progress against nature

This is one of the areas where the Jurassic World films have fared better than Jurassic Park, as this aspect is the main premise in the new trilogy. However, every entry in the series is dedicated to the ethical issues of using genetics to create life that has naturally died out.

Jurassic Park III paid the least attention to this, but the opening of the InGen facility, where they “played God”, also raised this issue. The Jurassic World movies used this to a greater extent when villains created monstrous dinosaurs like Indominus Rex and Indoraptor for nefarious reasons.

The Theme Of Jurassic Park Is Heard

Among the many references to Jurassic Park present in Jurassic World Dominion was the musical theme of the franchise, which could be heard in every recording. In the Jurassic Park trilogy, this theme was used to denote something important happening during a scene, or to denote the climax of a movie.

In the Jurassic World trilogy, this musical theme is included solely for nostalgic reasons — it sounds every time there is a reference to the events of the Jurassic Park films. Jurassic World Dominion used this track the least, but it stirred when Alan Grant was introduced as a way to refer to his role as the protagonist of the original film.

The ending is a broad plan

The ending of the film “Jurassic Park” is designed to leave the audience with a sense of surprise, which is achieved thanks to a broad plan tuned to an optimistic melody. The first and third films end with general shots of helicopters heading towards the horizon after the heroes escape, while in all the other films the dinosaurs look at the environment.

This determined whether the film has an uplifting or depressing ending: endings such as Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom show Blue exploring the human world, and happy endings such as The Lost World contain a pterodactyl on an island along with the rest of the characters. dinosaurs.

The main cast survives

Fans should remember important plot points of the Jurassic Park movie before watching the next one, because the characters are brought forward. It boils down to the fact that the main characters never die in this series, which is remarkable for a franchise of six films.

The films have victims of the main secondary characters, such as Eddie Carr and Udeski, but the main group of main characters survives 100%. Jurassic World Dominion reinforced this aspect by uniting all the heroes of the series and not killing any of them.

At least one child confronts dinosaurs

There are many brave children in the Jurassic Park series, and in each part there is at least one child-the main character. Moreover, children have to fight directly with dinosaurs, and the episodes are dedicated to demonstrating their struggle for survival against these creatures.

In the first film, Lex and Tim were running away from predators; in the second, Kelly was really fighting a predator; in the third, Eric survived on the island alone. In Jurassic World, Claire’s nephews defeat several dinosaurs, and in the last two entries, Macy ran away from dinosaurs such as Indoraptor and Biosin.

Romantic tension between two characters

The Jurassic Park series has never put a romantic angle as the main argument in favor of selling. However, some characters always have some kind of romantic tension every time. It all started with Alan and Ellie in the original, Ian and Sarah took a place in the sequel, and Kirby — in the third part.