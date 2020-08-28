10 tech news to get you started the day (8/28)

Good Morning! We separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (27). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. LG announces mask with air purifier and sanitizing box. PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has special filters that prevent contamination, ergonomic design and application pairing.

2. Flight Simulator: pilots fly over Hurricane Laura. Players are ‘hunting’ the meteorological phenomenon, which is close to the coast of the United States.

3. Check out 50 series and movies that will leave Netflix in September 2020. See which series and movies will be removed from the Netflix catalog in September 2020 and take the opportunity to re-watch your favorite productions!

4. Resident Evil: live-action series is confirmed by Netflix. Adaptation will present a new history of the franchise from 2 chronologies.

5. Galaxy Buds Live: headset sells for up to R $ 1,399 in Brazil. The price of Galaxy Buds Live headphones in Brazil was revealed by websites of national retailers that are already selling the product.

6. Russia releases video of the biggest nuclear explosion in history. The Czar Bomb, detonated in 1961, had destructive power 700 times greater than that which destroyed the city of Hiroshima, Japan.

7. LGPD comes into effect now, but without a regulatory body. MP that postponed the law until May 2021 was overthrown by the Senate.

8. Pokémon GO receives Mega Evolutions today (27). In addition, Niantic plans to host a series of events in September using the new powerful form.

9. Covid-19: event may have caused thousands of infections in Boston. It is estimated that the conference held in February, before the pandemic, contributed to spread the new coronavirus to 20,000 people.

10. Samsung launches new 28 ” monitor and 4K resolution in Brazil. According to the company, the UR55 is indicated for professionals who need a monitor with high image performance.



