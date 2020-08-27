10 tech news to get you started the day (8/27)

Good Morning! We separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (26). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Anonymous exposes Michelle Bolsonaro’s data on Twitter. Hacker group released alleged phone numbers and credit cards of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

2. Bella Thorne breaks sales record on the OnlyFans platform. The former Disney star raised $ 1 million in the first 24 hours after launching his profile on the adult content site.

3. ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are launched with AMOLED screen and 3 cameras. With little difference between devices, ASUS launched two versions of ZenFone 7 with Snapdragon 865 and 865+.

4. ‘Covid-19: vaccine arrives at SUS in December’, says Doria. João Doria said that vaccine against covid-19 will be available in the Unified Health System (SUS) in December 2020.

5. iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7 ‘screen with 120Hz and LiDAR sensor leaks. Youtuber Jon Prosser showed what would be the first hands-on of the new iPhone.

6. China’s mobile phone steals data and money from users. Device consumes data plan, displays ads and subscribes to services without users’ authorization.

7. Emergency Aid: government releases new payment schedule. Payments include beneficiaries enrolled at the post offices who filed a challenge until August 16 and received a portion, but had their benefit suspended this month.

8. See which series were canceled on Netflix in 2020 (so far). The list of series canceled on Netflix in 2020 is also completed with licensed titles that will leave the streaming platform.

9. Elon Musk will show live neural chip. Presentation next Friday should show the advances of the brain-computer interface.

10. Battery powered by nuclear waste is tested by a US startup. Component could last from a decade to 28,000 years, according to the company.



