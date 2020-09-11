10 tech news to get you started (9/11)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (10). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Moto G9 Plus, G9 Play and E7 Plus arrive in Brazil for up to R $ 2,499. Motorola launched three new smartphones in the country.

2. HarmonyOS: Huawei’s weapon against Android comes to cell phones in 2021. Platform will get a 2.0 version before being released on smartphones; beta is scheduled for December 2020.

3. Post office: privatization study is ongoing. According to General Floriano Peixoto, research is looking for solutions to make the sector more agile and qualified.

4. Updating Windows can finally become a ‘safe’ task. Novelty should avoid problems, especially for those who manage multiple machines.

5. Ubisoft leaks images of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. What was rumor now is practically confirmed: remake of Prince of Persia.

6. Motorola Moto G9 Plus [Unboxing and Hands-on]. Motorola launched yet another phone from its most beloved family. Let’s get to know the Moto G9 Plus.

7. Nubank will offer PIX at no cost to entrepreneurs. Fintech will officially launch the novelty on Thursday (10) at 2pm, through a webinar that will be broadcast on Youtube.

8. Netflix is ​​boycotted due to the controversial movie Lindinhas. The movie Lindinhas, French production, premiered yesterday (9) on Netflix and is already causing a great controversy among subscribers of streaming.

9. New Google tool reveals why a company is calling you. Google’s new feature seeks to restore trust in companies and prevent the spread of spam and fraudulent calls.

10. Google Finance gains redesign to become more dynamic and intuitive. Platform that brings data on shares and performance of publicly traded companies now has a new interface on desktop and mobile.



