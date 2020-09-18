10 tech news to get you started (09/18)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (17th). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. How much does it cost to have ALL games on Steam? So, do you have any idea how much you would need to have the complete library available on Steam.

2. Privatization: Magalu, Amazon, FedEx and DHL are interested in the Post Office. In transmission to investors, Minister Fábio Faria reveals the names of four ‘heavyweights’ interested in purchasing the Post Office.

3. Free Watchdogs 2 and Football Manager 2020 at the Epic Games Store. Stick It to the Man! it can also be purchased for free and next week it will be RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition.

4. How to watch the launch of 60 Starlink satellites today (17). The launch of the last batch of satellites in the ‘Starlink constellation’ will go aboard the reusable Falcon9 rocket.

5. Post offices do not negotiate and await court decision on strike. Judgment on readjustment happens on Monday (21).

6. The Boys 2×5: preview shows Homelander out of control; watch! In the new episode of Season 2 of The Boys, we see Billy Butcher getting into trouble, in addition to Homelander taking his anger out on innocent citizens.

7.The payment of the Emergency Extension Aid starts today. First recipients will be beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program.

8. Prices for RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are revealed. According to the Adrenaline website, the GPU RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 will start at R $ 4,000.

9. PlayStation 5: Jim Ryan confirms that 99% of PS4 games run on PS5. The executive’s speech reinforces Sony’s intention to bring 4,000 PS4 titles to the PS5.

10. Hogwarts Legacy is not exclusive to PS5 and comes to other consoles. Announced at the PS5 event, Hogwarts Legacy surprised the audience with an incredible presentation.



