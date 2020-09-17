10 tech news to get you started (09/17)

Good Morning! We separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (16). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Eternit’s ‘solar roof tile’ is approved in Brazil; each generates 9 W. The tiles, which have small photovoltaic plates incorporated in their design, can generate financial returns in up to 5 years.

2. 17 new apps infected by ‘Joker’ on Android. Apps have already been removed from the Play Store by Google, but you may still have one installed on your device.

3. iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 will be released today (16). The new versions of Apple’s gadget operating systems will be available for updates from 2pm.

4. iPhone 12: Apple gives clues about chip and end of charger in the box. Event that featured announcement of tablets and new Apple Watch also had a new processor and sustainable measure.

5. GoPro HERO 9 Black is launched with a removable lens. Front color LCD screen and more battery are also featured on the GoPro HERO 9 Black.

6. Nintendo warns Apple users not to install iOS 14. Developers were not warned in advance about OS release and social networks were flooded with complaints and jokes.

7. Guedes: either exempt payroll or create digital payments tax. Minister suggests reducing tax for companies and charging the difference of the population in general.

8. Amazon launches exclusive discount coupons page. For readers who love a good deal, Amazon’s discount coupons page offers a variety of products and great discounts.

9. Operator wants cheaper cell phone plan, but with ads. Funding for advertising costs is already used in some products and services and can also reach telephone operators.

10. Spotify says that Apple One is unfair practice and harms competition. The new Apple service brings together several subscriptions in just one package.



