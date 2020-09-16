10 tech news to get you started (09/16)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (15). To check each news item in full, just click on the links below.

1. Sony is leaving Brazil and will close factory in Manaus. A leaked statement announces that the company will abandon the segment of TVs, audio and cameras.

2. Apple Watch 6 and Watch SE are officially announced. This Tuesday (15), Apple held a virtual event on its campus in California, to present a series of news.

3. Without iPhone 12: check out the highlights of the Apple event. This Tuesday (15), Apple held an event to present a series of news, but the expected iPhone 12 was left out.

4. Microsoft’s undersea data center is a success. Project studies feasibility of installing data centers in coastal waters to save energy and component integrity.

5. Windows 10: update locks Action Center and even Start Menu. Problems encountered in the September 2020 Update involve several widely used sectors of the platform.

6. Xbox Series X can arrive in Brazil for R $ 4,999 on November 10. The leak allegedly came from the official product page in Brazil, but has not yet been officially confirmed by Microsoft.

7. GM’s Hummer EV electric truck will have ‘crab mode’. Electric vehicle also gained official release date.

8. Apple One joins TV, Music, News and Fitness + into one subscription. It is possible to share the plan with up to 5 family members.

9. Apple launches iPad 8 and new iPad Air for up to R $ 10,299. Check the prices and news of Apple tablets.

10. Sony: PS5 has not been cut by 4 million units due to chip problems. Sony denied the rumors and said the website’s claim was false.



